Gunna has dropped the official music video for his new track “Whatsapp (Wassam),” directed by Leff.

This release follows the launch of his fifth studio album, One of Wun, his first full-length project since his chart-topping 2023 album, A Gift & a Curse. The album artwork, crafted by Calvin Clausell Jr., features creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club and art direction and design by Tal Midyan.

The “Whatsapp (Wassam)” video highlights Gunna’s signature style and adds visual flair to the track, contributing to the album’s growing success.

In addition, Gunna is currently on The Bittersweet Tour, which continues on May 16 with a performance in Seattle at WAMU Theater. The tour will stop in Phoenix, Houston, Miami, and other cities before concluding on June 11 in Atlanta, GA, at State Farm Arena. For tickets and tour information, visit only1gunna.com.