Today, four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna dropped the official music video for his new track “Whatsapp (Wassam),” directed by Leff, off his new album One of Wun.


The “Whatsapp (Wassam)” video arrives off the heels of the release of Gunna’s fifth studio album One of Wun, and notably marks his first full length release since his 2023 chart topping album a Gift & a Curse. The 20-track album boasts superstar collaborations with OffsetNormaniLeon Bridges and Roddy Ricch – get it HERE.

The One of Wun artwork was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan

The Bittersweet Tour’ continues on May 16, with a performance in Seattle at WAMU Theater, making additional stops in PhoenixHoustonMiami and more before wrapping up on June 11th in AtlantaGA at State Farm Arena.