On Monday(May 13), New York’s MTA(Mass Transit Authority) launched exclusive, limited edition MetroCards featuring Bronx rap princess Ice Spice.

50,000 of the new MetroCards were released throughout Manhattan and the Bronx and NYC straphangers stood in long lines at the MetroCard machine to get their hands on one of Ice Spice’s picture perfect Metros, donning an all-black “Versace Goddess” two-piece drip set. The limited-edition cars were released ahead of Ice Spice’s debut album, Y2 ,which she said was conceptualized from her mother’s fashion and cultural sense rooted in the turn of the millennium.

Back in 2022, Brooklyn’s own Notorious B.I.G, a.k.a. Biggie Smalls, a.k.a Christopher Wallace was also honored with a special limited edition MetroCard.

The Ice Spice MetroCard costs the same price as a regular Metro.