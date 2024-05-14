Over the weekend, the third annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit took New York City by storm, thanks to the collaborative efforts of GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning artist Mary J. Blige, PEPSI®, Live Nation Urban, and MVD Inc. From May 10th to May 12th, the vibrant city was swept up in a whirlwind of music, empowerment sessions, industry speakers, and heartfelt testimonials, all under the banner of female empowerment. The event-filled weekend included appearances by Taraji P. Henson, 50 Cent, Funk Flex, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Method Man, Marsai Martin, Larenz Tate, Angie Martinez, Pinky Cole, Robert Glasper, Crystal Hayslett, Jess Hilarious, The Lox, Misa Hylton, Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers, Michael Rainey Jr., The Clark Sisters, and many more!

The festival, created and curated by Mary J. Blige herself, marked a significant milestone for the iconic American sports franchise, the New York Giants. It celebrated a century of gridiron greatness through a bespoke apparel collection developed in collaboration with Starter, one of the most esteemed sports apparel companies globally.

Mary J. Blige, reflecting on the electrifying weekend, remarked, “This past weekend was a whirlwind in the best way possible. Getting to bring this home to NYC is something I won’t forget. Thank you to everyone who came out, to all my family who participated, and to everyone involved, including my partners at Pepsi, who made this dream come to life. Until next year!”

The festival kicked off with an intimate welcome party hosted by Mary J. Blige at Corner Social in Harlem, followed by sold-out jazz shows headlined by 5x GRAMMY-winning artist Robert Glasper at the legendary Blue Note in Greenwich Village. The evening culminated in a soulful performance by Mary J. Blige herself, alongside Glasper, leaving the audience with an inspiring mantra: “Each one, teach one, help one.”

Saturday saw the commencement of the highly-anticipated Strength of a Woman Summit at The Glasshouse, drawing over 4,000 attendees. The star-studded panels, including “Girl Talk with MJB” and “Our Men Honor the Strength of a Woman,” celebrated the magical bond of Black women’s friendships and delved into dynamic discussions led by industry luminaries.

The Summit also featured activations including a tooth gem station by Get Gem’d and a build-your-own bouquet bar. Attendees immersed themselves in “Mary’s Living Room,” featuring Sun Goddess wine and Sister Love’s jewelry designs. Pepsi Dig In Village showcased dishes from five female-owned restaurants, spotlighting the diverse flavors of the city.

The grand finale at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn saw Mary J. Blige and an ensemble of music icons, including 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss, delivering electrifying performances. The evening celebrated the essence of Hip Hop, with surprise appearances and heartfelt tributes to “Hip Hop Moms.”

The festival concluded with a sold-out Mother’s Day Brunch Experience held at Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square. Hosted by Mary J. Blige, followed by an uplifting gospel concert presented by Femme It Forward, featuring The Clark Sisters and Jane Handcock.

This year’s festival expanded its reach across the city, embodying its mission of empowerment, elevation, and education. The event’s success was a testament to Mary J. Blige’s enduring impact and commitment to uplifting underserved communities.

As the curtains closed on another remarkable weekend, the Strength of a Woman Festival left an indelible mark on New York City, echoing Mary J. Blige’s message of love, empowerment, and resilience.