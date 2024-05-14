As the New York Giants commemorate a century of gridiron glory, they have joined forces with Starter, one of the most renowned sports apparel companies in the world, and Giants legend Carl Banks, to introduce a bespoke apparel collection honoring a hundred years of football greatness. The campaign features Giants breakout stars Wan’Dale Robinson, Jason Pinnock, and Deonte Banks.

The “1925 Lifestyle Apparel Collection” pays tribute to the Giants’ inaugural season, capturing the essence of a team that has etched its name in the annals of American sports history. Founded in 1925 when Tim Mara acquired the franchise, the Giants boast an illustrious record, clinching 8 world championships and standing as the sole NFL team with a Super Bowl triumph in each of the last four decades. Owned equally by the Mara and Tisch families, the Giants are synonymous with football excellence.

Starter, with its own illustrious legacy, shares a parallel journey with the Giants, having adorned athletes and enthusiasts alike for over four decades. From the streets to the stadiums, Starter’s iconic logo symbolizes authenticity, quality, and a profound love for the game. This collaboration marks the union of two timeless forces, blending the Giants’ heritage with Starter’s unmatched craftsmanship to create a collection that transcends mere fashion and celebrates the essence of sporting greatness.

Carl Banks, President of Starter & Top 100 New York Giant of All-Time, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “The Giants and Starter have so much equity in the marketplace, and we are thrilled to combine these two iconic brands to create unique retail moments throughout the 100th season campaign. Having worn the Giants uniform with pride, I know how much this team means to the fan base.”

The 1925 Collection encapsulates the Giants’ storied journey, merging vintage-inspired designs with contemporary craftsmanship. Crafted from luxurious fabrics like velvety soft 420 gsm heavyweight fleece, the collection includes tees, hoodies, long sleeves, crewnecks, and headwear, all adorned with a new custom “1925” insignia inspired by iconic elements from the Giants’ wordmark and primary NY logo. The limited collection will be available starting Friday, May 17, on the Giants online store at 10 AM ET, with prices ranging from $68 to $200.

Matthew Swensen, Giants Creative & Photography Director, remarked, “Our ‘1925’ brand was created to go beyond traditional fan merch and give our fans an everyday collection that celebrates our 100th season in an elevated fashion. Partnering with an all-time Giant in Carl Banks gives the collection a deeper meaning, and our players are excited to add it to their gameday style.”