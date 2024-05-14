Behind a combined 60 points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics defeated the shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers 109-102 to secure a 3-1 series lead. Tatum posted 33 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, while Brown contributed 27 points, eight rebounds, and shot 60% from the field. This marks the second straight game where both stars scored 25+ points and the 15th time they have done so as playoff teammates.

The Celtics showcased their resilience by bouncing back from a Game 2 loss at home, sweeping the next two road games for the second consecutive series.

Jrue Holiday filled the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four three-pointers, three steals, and one block in 43 minutes, further bolstering Boston’s performance.

The Cavaliers, missing their leading playoff scorer Donovan Mitchell due to a calf strain, and with LeBron James watching from courtside, struggled to match Boston’s firepower. Darius Garland shook off a scoreless first quarter to finish with 30 points, while Caris LeVert and Evan Mobley added 19 points each.

Despite their efforts, Cleveland couldn’t overcome Mitchell’s absence, allowing the Celtics to take control of the series.

The teams will face off again in Game 5, with Boston looking to close out the series and Cleveland aiming to extend it.