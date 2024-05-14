The Detroit Lions are giving quarterback Jared Goff a bag.


According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Goff has signed a $212 million contract extension, including $170 million guaranteed with the team. The deal makes Goff the second-highest annual salary in the NFL, with an average season pay of $53 million.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Goff told ESPN in April. “The expectations are high, but internally, our standards are raising, and our expectations are raising, and we’ve got goals and things we want to do. It’s not like we’re going to show up and start winning again.”

Last year, Goff threw for 4,575 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

