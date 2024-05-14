SOURCE SPORTS: Kehlani Narrates as WNBA Unveils Name and Logo for Golden State Valkyries Expansion Franchise

San Francisco’s eagerly anticipated WNBA expansion team unveiled its identity on Tuesday, officially christened the Golden State Valkyries. Dope name!

The team’s name and logo were unveiled in a captivating video narrated by acclaimed Bay Area singer-songwriter Kehlani, an Oakland native. This added a local touch to the franchise’s announcement. See, marketing done right!

We are the Golden State Valkyries



Narrated by Kehlani pic.twitter.com/VGY0AAJKa5 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

Queue NBA support … Backed by Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, the Valkyries are poised to make their WNBA debut in 2025, marking a significant milestone for the league’s expansion efforts. The announcement in September 2023 marked Golden State’s entry into the WNBA, marking the league’s first expansion since the Atlanta Dream in 2008.

Set to call the Warriors’ Chase Center home, the Valkyries will fill a void in Northern California left by the departure of the Sacramento Monarchs in 2009, providing fans with a new basketball experience.

The choice of “Valkyries” pays homage to Norse mythology, where these female figures guided fallen warriors to Valhalla, reflecting strength, valor, and guidance. This aligns seamlessly with the NBA counterpart, the Golden State Warriors, creating a cohesive brand identity.

As the WNBA’s 13th franchise, the Valkyries will participate in the 2025 WNBA draft and subsequent season, contributing to the league’s growth and diversity. Looking ahead, the WNBA’s expansion is set to continue with the addition of a Toronto-based franchise in 2026, marking a historic milestone as the league’s first team located outside the United States, as reported by CBC’s Shireen Ahmed.