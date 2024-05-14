LeBron James turned heads as he approached the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. James was sitting courtisde for the Cleveland Cavaliers to take on the Boston Celtics in game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
James was joined by his wife, Savannah, and agent Rich Paul. James could opt to be a free agent this summer, the same season his son, Bronny James, can be drafted.
James left the game during the closing moments of the 109-102 Celtics win.
King returns to Cleveland 👑

