LeBron James turned heads as he approached the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. James was sitting courtisde for the Cleveland Cavaliers to take on the Boston Celtics in game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

James was joined by his wife, Savannah, and agent Rich Paul. James could opt to be a free agent this summer, the same season his son, Bronny James, can be drafted.

James left the game during the closing moments of the 109-102 Celtics win.

Advertisement

LeBron receives a standing ovation from Cavs fans 🙌



King returns to Cleveland 👑 pic.twitter.com/1651a3E6MF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2024

Lebron saw Jaylen Brown hit a dagger with a minute left and had to beat the LeTraffic

pic.twitter.com/O9c9evvlZG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 14, 2024