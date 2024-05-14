LeBron James turned heads as he approached the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. James was sitting courtisde for the Cleveland Cavaliers to take on the Boston Celtics in game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

James was joined by his wife, Savannah, and agent Rich Paul. James could opt to be a free agent this summer, the same season his son, Bronny James, can be drafted.

James left the game during the closing moments of the 109-102 Celtics win.

Advertisement

No More Stories

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts