Today at New York’s iconic Apollo Theater, Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) and boxing legend Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) came face to face for the first time since the announcement of their upcoming fight. The bout, an eight-round professional match with two-minute rounds, will stream live globally on Netflix on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

“I think he’s always wanted to do this,” Paul said of Tyson. “This has been a long time coming. We’ve been calling each other out for years and we finally got to make it happen on Netflix, the biggest platform in the world, and things just keep on getting bigger and better.

“Mike wanted this. Mike wanted it to be a pro fight. He wants the war, and so I respect that. I respect him for taking this fight, for stepping up to try to put an end to me because that’s what all these fighters have been trying to do is end the YouTuber and if Mike can do that, then he’s a hero.”



Tyson stated, “It was a no-brainer. He was a new up and coming guy on the scene, and I like shaking the sports world to its core and I’m doing it now. It’s just something I want to do.”

Advertisement

Over 120,000 people have already signed up for early access tickets. Remaining tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 16 at 12pm ET. Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) will host a second press conference for Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano later that day at 7:30pm CT at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas.

This event promises to be a historic night of boxing, bringing together icons of the sport and delivering unforgettable action to fans worldwide.