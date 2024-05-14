With a slew of players bumped up from the bottom 50 to the top 50, MLB has updated its 2024 Top 100 Prospects listat the end of the first quarter of the 2024 regular season.


The 45-day threshold for rookies who began the 2024 season on a Major League Opening Day roster with zero MLB service time has ended, so the MLB Pipeline decided to update the rankings of the Top 100 Prospects List. Not much has changed at the top of the list, including Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday, the second baseman/shortstop who struggled in Triple-A is expected to take hold of his opportunity in The Show. At only 20 years old, he’s the third youngest of the top ten prospects on the updated list.

Chourio’s graduation pushes Pirates rookie Paul Skenes up one spot to #2 just one day following his MLB debut, while Caminero and Langford stay in order to complete the top four. Nationals outfielder James Wood struggled in Double-A, striking out more than one-third of his total ABs, but has vastly improved since moving up to Triple-A t only 21 years old and moved up to #5 on the Top Prospects list.

Below is a total list of all 100 prospects in order with their position, MLB team affiliation and level as well as other notable stats. Also, a list of the “highest risers’ or the players who moved significantly up the list, have been included below.

RANKPLAYERPOSITIONTEAMLEVELETAAGEHEIGHT / WEIGHTBATSTHROWS
1Jackson Holliday2B/SSBaltimore Orioles LogoBaltimore OriolesAAA2024206′ 0″ / 185 lbsLR
2Paul SkenesRHPPittsburgh Pirates LogoPittsburgh PiratesMLB2024216′ 6″ / 235 lbsRR
3Junior Caminero3B/SSTampa Bay Rays LogoTampa Bay RaysAAA2024206′ 1″ / 157 lbsRR
4Wyatt LangfordOFTexas Rangers LogoTexas RangersMLB2024226′ 0″ / 225 lbsRR
5James WoodOFWashington Nationals LogoWashington NationalsAAA2024216′ 7″ / 234 lbsLR
6Ethan SalasCSan Diego Padres LogoSan Diego PadresA+2025176′ 1″ / 185 lbsLR
7Dylan CrewsOFWashington Nationals LogoWashington NationalsAA2024225′ 11″ / 203 lbsRR
8Walker JenkinsOFMinnesota Twins LogoMinnesota TwinsA2026196′ 3″ / 210 lbsLR
9Jordan LawlarSSArizona Diamondbacks LogoArizona DiamondbacksAAA2024216′ 1″ / 190 lbsRR
10Jackson JobeRHPDetroit Tigers LogoDetroit TigersAA2025216′ 2″ / 190 lbsRR
11Colson MontgomerySSChicago White Sox LogoChicago White SoxAAA2024226′ 3″ / 225 lbsLR
12Marcelo MayerSSBoston Red Sox LogoBoston Red SoxAA2024216′ 3″ / 188 lbsLR
13Max ClarkOFDetroit Tigers LogoDetroit TigersA2026196′ 0″ / 205 lbsLL
14Samuel BasalloC/1BBaltimore Orioles LogoBaltimore OriolesAA2025196′ 4″ / 180 lbsLR
15Pete Crow-ArmstrongOFChicago Cubs LogoChicago CubsMLB2024225′ 11″ / 184 lbsLL
16Brooks LeeSSMinnesota Twins LogoMinnesota TwinsAAA2024236′ 1″ / 205 lbsSR
17Carson WilliamsSSTampa Bay Rays LogoTampa Bay RaysAA2025206′ 2″ / 180 lbsRR
18Roman AnthonyOFBoston Red Sox LogoBoston Red SoxAA2025206′ 2″ / 200 lbsLR
19Cade HortonRHPChicago Cubs LogoChicago CubsAAA2024226′ 1″ / 211 lbsRR
20Andrew PainterRHPPhiladelphia Phillies LogoPhiladelphia PhilliesAA2025216′ 7″ / 215 lbsRR
21Coby Mayo3B/1BBaltimore Orioles LogoBaltimore OriolesAAA2024226′ 5″ / 230 lbsRR
22Chase DeLauterOFCleveland Guardians LogoCleveland GuardiansAA2025226′ 4″ / 235 lbsLL
23Heston KjerstadOFBaltimore Orioles LogoBaltimore OriolesAAA2024256′ 3″ / 205 lbsLR
24Jacob MisiorowskiRHPMilwaukee Brewers LogoMilwaukee BrewersAA2025226′ 7″ / 190 lbsRR
25Rhett LowderRHPCincinnati Reds LogoCincinnati RedsAA2024226′ 2″ / 200 lbsRR
26Jeferson QueroCMilwaukee Brewers LogoMilwaukee BrewersAAA2025215′ 11″ / 215 lbsRR
27Robby SnellingLHPSan Diego Padres LogoSan Diego PadresAA2025206′ 3″ / 210 lbsRL
28Cole YoungSS/2BSeattle Mariners LogoSeattle MarinersAA2025206′ 0″ / 180 lbsLR
29Harry FordCSeattle Mariners LogoSeattle MarinersAA2025215′ 10″ / 200 lbsRR
30Noelvi Marte3B/SSCincinnati Reds LogoCincinnati RedsMLB2024226′ 0″ / 216 lbsRR
31Kyle TeelCBoston Red Sox LogoBoston Red SoxAA2025226′ 0″ / 190 lbsLR
32Jasson DomínguezOFNew York Yankees LogoNew York YankeesMLB2024215′ 9″ / 190 lbsSR
33Emmanuel RodriguezOFMinnesota Twins LogoMinnesota TwinsAA2025215′ 11″ / 210 lbsLL
34Adael Amador2B/SSColorado Rockies LogoColorado RockiesAA2025216′ 0″ / 200 lbsSR
35Jett WilliamsSS/OFNew York Mets LogoNew York MetsAA2025205′ 7″ / 175 lbsRR
36Tyler Black1BMilwaukee Brewers LogoMilwaukee BrewersAAA2024235′ 10″ / 204 lbsLR
37Owen CaissieOFChicago Cubs LogoChicago CubsAAA2025216′ 3″ / 190 lbsLR
38Brady House3BWashington Nationals LogoWashington NationalsAA2025206′ 4″ / 208 lbsRR
39Kyle Manzardo1BCleveland Guardians LogoCleveland GuardiansMLB2024236′ 0″ / 205 lbsLR
40Ricky TiedemannLHPToronto Blue Jays LogoToronto Blue JaysAAA2024216′ 4″ / 220 lbsLL
41Noah SchultzLHPChicago White Sox LogoChicago White SoxA+2026206′ 9″ / 220 lbsLL
42Chase DollanderRHPColorado Rockies LogoColorado RockiesA+2026226′ 2″ / 200 lbsRR
43Drew GilbertOFNew York Mets LogoNew York MetsAAA2024235′ 9″ / 195 lbsLL
44Matt Shaw3BChicago Cubs LogoChicago CubsAA2025225′ 9″ / 185 lbsRR
45Marco LucianoSSSan Francisco Giants LogoSan Francisco GiantsAAA2024226′ 1″ / 178 lbsRR
46Noble MeyerRHPMiami Marlins LogoMiami MarlinsA2026196′ 5″ / 185 lbsRR
47Xavier Isaac1BTampa Bay Rays LogoTampa Bay RaysA+2026206′ 4″ / 240 lbsLL
48Jace Jung3B/2BDetroit Tigers LogoDetroit TigersAAA2024236′ 0″ / 205 lbsLR
49Aidan MillerSS/3BPhiladelphia Phillies LogoPhiladelphia PhilliesA2027196′ 1″ / 205 lbsRR
50Tink HenceRHPSt. Louis Cardinals LogoSt. Louis CardinalsAA2024216′ 1″ / 195 lbsRR
51Colt EmersonSS/2BSeattle Mariners LogoSeattle MarinersA2026186′ 1″ / 195 lbsLR
52Andy PagesOFLos Angeles Dodgers LogoLos Angeles DodgersMLB2024236′ 0″ / 212 lbsRR
53Dalton RushingC/1BLos Angeles Dodgers LogoLos Angeles DodgersAA2025236′ 1″ / 220 lbsLR
54Kevin AlcántaraOFChicago Cubs LogoChicago CubsAA2025216′ 6″ / 188 lbsRR
55Edwin ArroyoSSCincinnati Reds LogoCincinnati RedsAA2026206′ 0″ / 175 lbsSR
56Jacob WilsonSSOakland Athletics LogoOakland AthleticsAAA2025226′ 2″ / 190 lbsRR
57Drew ThorpeRHPChicago White Sox LogoChicago White SoxAA2024236′ 4″ / 212 lbsLR
58Christian ScottRHPNew York Mets LogoNew York MetsMLB2024246′ 4″ / 215 lbsRR
59AJ Smith-ShawverRHPAtlanta Braves LogoAtlanta BravesAAA2024216′ 3″ / 205 lbsRR
60Yanquiel FernandezOFColorado Rockies LogoColorado RockiesAA2025216′ 2″ / 198 lbsLL
61James Triantos2BChicago Cubs LogoChicago CubsAA2025215′ 11″ / 195 lbsRR
62Termarr Johnson2B/SSPittsburgh Pirates LogoPittsburgh PiratesA+2025195′ 8″ / 175 lbsLR
63Mick AbelRHPPhiladelphia Phillies LogoPhiladelphia PhilliesAAA2024226′ 5″ / 190 lbsRR
64Tommy TroySSArizona Diamondbacks LogoArizona DiamondbacksA+2025225′ 10″ / 197 lbsRR
65Justin CrawfordOFPhiladelphia Phillies LogoPhiladelphia PhilliesA+2026206′ 2″ / 188 lbsLR
66Jordan BeckOFColorado Rockies LogoColorado RockiesMLB2025236′ 2″ / 225 lbsRR
67Bubba ChandlerRHPPittsburgh Pirates LogoPittsburgh PiratesAA2025216′ 2″ / 200 lbsSR
68Anthony SolometoLHPPittsburgh Pirates LogoPittsburgh PiratesAA2024216′ 5″ / 220 lbsLL
69Carson WhisenhuntLHPSan Francisco Giants LogoSan Francisco GiantsAAA2024236′ 3″ / 209 lbsLL
70Spencer JonesOFNew York Yankees LogoNew York YankeesAA2025236′ 6″ / 235 lbsLL
71Orelvis Martinez2BToronto Blue Jays LogoToronto Blue JaysAAA2024225′ 11″ / 200 lbsRR
72Dylan LeskoRHPSan Diego Padres LogoSan Diego PadresA+2026206′ 2″ / 195 lbsRR
73Blake MitchellCKansas City Royals LogoKansas City RoyalsA2027196′ 0″ / 202 lbsLR
74Jacob MeltonOFHouston Astros LogoHouston AstrosAA2025236′ 2″ / 208 lbsLL
75Hurston WaldrepRHPAtlanta Braves LogoAtlanta BravesAA2024226′ 2″ / 210 lbsRR
76Chase HamptonRHPNew York Yankees LogoNew York YankeesAA2024226′ 2″ / 220 lbsRR
77Bryce Eldridge1BSan Francisco Giants LogoSan Francisco GiantsA2026196′ 7″ / 223 lbsLR
78Ryan CliffordOF/1BNew York Mets LogoNew York MetsAA2026206′ 2″ / 200 lbsLL
79Sebastian WalcottSSTexas Rangers LogoTexas RangersA+2027186′ 4″ / 190 lbsRR
80Luisangel AcuñaSS/2B/OFNew York Mets LogoNew York MetsAAA2024225′ 8″ / 181 lbsRR
81Druw JonesOFArizona Diamondbacks LogoArizona DiamondbacksA2026206′ 4″ / 180 lbsRR
82Leodalis De VriesSSSan Diego Padres LogoSan Diego PadresA2028176′ 2″ / 183 lbsSR
83Josue De PaulaOFLos Angeles Dodgers LogoLos Angeles DodgersA2026186′ 3″ / 185 lbsLL
84Max MeyerRHPMiami Marlins LogoMiami MarlinsAAA2024256′ 0″ / 196 lbsLR
85Lazaro MontesOFSeattle Mariners LogoSeattle MarinersA2026196′ 3″ / 210 lbsLR
86Gabriel GonzalezOFMinnesota Twins LogoMinnesota TwinsA+2026205′ 11″ / 165 lbsRR
87Brayden Taylor3B/SSTampa Bay Rays LogoTampa Bay RaysA+2026216′ 0″ / 180 lbsLR
88Thomas SaggeseINFSt. Louis Cardinals LogoSt. Louis CardinalsAAA2024225′ 11″ / 185 lbsRR
89Roderick AriasSSNew York Yankees LogoNew York YankeesA2027196′ 0″ / 178 lbsSR
90Thomas WhiteLHPMiami Marlins LogoMiami MarlinsA2027196′ 5″ / 210 lbsLL
91Yohandy Morales1B/3BWashington Nationals LogoWashington NationalsAA2025226′ 3″ / 225 lbsRR
92Sterlin Thompson1B/OFColorado Rockies LogoColorado RockiesAA2024226′ 3″ / 200 lbsLR
93Zac VeenOFColorado Rockies LogoColorado RockiesAA2024226′ 3″ / 190 lbsLR
94Moises BallesterosC/1BChicago Cubs LogoChicago CubsAA2026205′ 7″ / 195 lbsLR
95Cam Collier3BCincinnati Reds LogoCincinnati RedsA+2026196′ 1″ / 210 lbsLR
96Jaison ChourioOFCleveland Guardians LogoCleveland GuardiansA2027186′ 1″ / 162 lbsSR
97Edgar QueroCChicago White Sox LogoChicago White SoxAA2025215′ 11″ / 210 lbsSR
98Jefferson RojasSSChicago Cubs LogoChicago CubsA+2026195′ 11″ / 150 lbsRR
99Victor Scott IIOFSt. Louis Cardinals LogoSt. Louis CardinalsAAA2024235′ 10″ / 190 lbsLL
100Ralphy Velazquez1BCleveland Guardians LogoCleveland GuardiansA2027186′ 3″ / 215 lbsLR

Highest risers
+42 Christian Scott, RHP, Mets (100 to 58)
+40 Andy Pages, OF, Dodgers (92 to 52)
+27 Colt Emerson, SS, Mariners (78 to 51)
+19 Drew Thorpe, RHP, White Sox (76 to 57)
+16 Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pirates (83 to 67)
+16 Jacob Melton, OF, Astros (90 to 74)
+15 Max Meyer, RHP, Marlins (99 to 84)
+14 Dalton Rushing, C, Dodgers (67 to 53)
+13 Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Guardians (52 to 39)
+11 Jackson Jobe, RHP, Tigers (21 to 10)
+11 Blake Mitchell, C, Royals (84 to 73)