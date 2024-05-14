The 45-day threshold for rookies who began the 2024 season on a Major League Opening Day roster with zero MLB service time has ended, so the MLB Pipeline decided to update the rankings of the Top 100 Prospects List. Not much has changed at the top of the list, including Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday, the second baseman/shortstop who struggled in Triple-A is expected to take hold of his opportunity in The Show. At only 20 years old, he’s the third youngest of the top ten prospects on the updated list.
Chourio’s graduation pushes Pirates rookie Paul Skenes up one spot to #2 just one day following his MLB debut, while Caminero and Langford stay in order to complete the top four. Nationals outfielder James Wood struggled in Double-A, striking out more than one-third of his total ABs, but has vastly improved since moving up to Triple-A t only 21 years old and moved up to #5 on the Top Prospects list.
Advertisement
Below is a total list of all 100 prospects in order with their position, MLB team affiliation and level as well as other notable stats. Also, a list of the “highest risers’ or the players who moved significantly up the list, have been included below.
RANK
PLAYER
POSITION
TEAM
LEVEL
ETA
AGE
HEIGHT / WEIGHT
BATS
THROWS
1
Jackson Holliday
2B/SS
Baltimore Orioles
AAA
2024
20
6′ 0″ / 185 lbs
L
R
2
Paul Skenes
RHP
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB
2024
21
6′ 6″ / 235 lbs
R
R
3
Junior Caminero
3B/SS
Tampa Bay Rays
AAA
2024
20
6′ 1″ / 157 lbs
R
R
4
Wyatt Langford
OF
Texas Rangers
MLB
2024
22
6′ 0″ / 225 lbs
R
R
5
James Wood
OF
Washington Nationals
AAA
2024
21
6′ 7″ / 234 lbs
L
R
6
Ethan Salas
C
San Diego Padres
A+
2025
17
6′ 1″ / 185 lbs
L
R
7
Dylan Crews
OF
Washington Nationals
AA
2024
22
5′ 11″ / 203 lbs
R
R
8
Walker Jenkins
OF
Minnesota Twins
A
2026
19
6′ 3″ / 210 lbs
L
R
9
Jordan Lawlar
SS
Arizona Diamondbacks
AAA
2024
21
6′ 1″ / 190 lbs
R
R
10
Jackson Jobe
RHP
Detroit Tigers
AA
2025
21
6′ 2″ / 190 lbs
R
R
11
Colson Montgomery
SS
Chicago White Sox
AAA
2024
22
6′ 3″ / 225 lbs
L
R
12
Marcelo Mayer
SS
Boston Red Sox
AA
2024
21
6′ 3″ / 188 lbs
L
R
13
Max Clark
OF
Detroit Tigers
A
2026
19
6′ 0″ / 205 lbs
L
L
14
Samuel Basallo
C/1B
Baltimore Orioles
AA
2025
19
6′ 4″ / 180 lbs
L
R
15
Pete Crow-Armstrong
OF
Chicago Cubs
MLB
2024
22
5′ 11″ / 184 lbs
L
L
16
Brooks Lee
SS
Minnesota Twins
AAA
2024
23
6′ 1″ / 205 lbs
S
R
17
Carson Williams
SS
Tampa Bay Rays
AA
2025
20
6′ 2″ / 180 lbs
R
R
18
Roman Anthony
OF
Boston Red Sox
AA
2025
20
6′ 2″ / 200 lbs
L
R
19
Cade Horton
RHP
Chicago Cubs
AAA
2024
22
6′ 1″ / 211 lbs
R
R
20
Andrew Painter
RHP
Philadelphia Phillies
AA
2025
21
6′ 7″ / 215 lbs
R
R
21
Coby Mayo
3B/1B
Baltimore Orioles
AAA
2024
22
6′ 5″ / 230 lbs
R
R
22
Chase DeLauter
OF
Cleveland Guardians
AA
2025
22
6′ 4″ / 235 lbs
L
L
23
Heston Kjerstad
OF
Baltimore Orioles
AAA
2024
25
6′ 3″ / 205 lbs
L
R
24
Jacob Misiorowski
RHP
Milwaukee Brewers
AA
2025
22
6′ 7″ / 190 lbs
R
R
25
Rhett Lowder
RHP
Cincinnati Reds
AA
2024
22
6′ 2″ / 200 lbs
R
R
26
Jeferson Quero
C
Milwaukee Brewers
AAA
2025
21
5′ 11″ / 215 lbs
R
R
27
Robby Snelling
LHP
San Diego Padres
AA
2025
20
6′ 3″ / 210 lbs
R
L
28
Cole Young
SS/2B
Seattle Mariners
AA
2025
20
6′ 0″ / 180 lbs
L
R
29
Harry Ford
C
Seattle Mariners
AA
2025
21
5′ 10″ / 200 lbs
R
R
30
Noelvi Marte
3B/SS
Cincinnati Reds
MLB
2024
22
6′ 0″ / 216 lbs
R
R
31
Kyle Teel
C
Boston Red Sox
AA
2025
22
6′ 0″ / 190 lbs
L
R
32
Jasson Domínguez
OF
New York Yankees
MLB
2024
21
5′ 9″ / 190 lbs
S
R
33
Emmanuel Rodriguez
OF
Minnesota Twins
AA
2025
21
5′ 11″ / 210 lbs
L
L
34
Adael Amador
2B/SS
Colorado Rockies
AA
2025
21
6′ 0″ / 200 lbs
S
R
35
Jett Williams
SS/OF
New York Mets
AA
2025
20
5′ 7″ / 175 lbs
R
R
36
Tyler Black
1B
Milwaukee Brewers
AAA
2024
23
5′ 10″ / 204 lbs
L
R
37
Owen Caissie
OF
Chicago Cubs
AAA
2025
21
6′ 3″ / 190 lbs
L
R
38
Brady House
3B
Washington Nationals
AA
2025
20
6′ 4″ / 208 lbs
R
R
39
Kyle Manzardo
1B
Cleveland Guardians
MLB
2024
23
6′ 0″ / 205 lbs
L
R
40
Ricky Tiedemann
LHP
Toronto Blue Jays
AAA
2024
21
6′ 4″ / 220 lbs
L
L
41
Noah Schultz
LHP
Chicago White Sox
A+
2026
20
6′ 9″ / 220 lbs
L
L
42
Chase Dollander
RHP
Colorado Rockies
A+
2026
22
6′ 2″ / 200 lbs
R
R
43
Drew Gilbert
OF
New York Mets
AAA
2024
23
5′ 9″ / 195 lbs
L
L
44
Matt Shaw
3B
Chicago Cubs
AA
2025
22
5′ 9″ / 185 lbs
R
R
45
Marco Luciano
SS
San Francisco Giants
AAA
2024
22
6′ 1″ / 178 lbs
R
R
46
Noble Meyer
RHP
Miami Marlins
A
2026
19
6′ 5″ / 185 lbs
R
R
47
Xavier Isaac
1B
Tampa Bay Rays
A+
2026
20
6′ 4″ / 240 lbs
L
L
48
Jace Jung
3B/2B
Detroit Tigers
AAA
2024
23
6′ 0″ / 205 lbs
L
R
49
Aidan Miller
SS/3B
Philadelphia Phillies
A
2027
19
6′ 1″ / 205 lbs
R
R
50
Tink Hence
RHP
St. Louis Cardinals
AA
2024
21
6′ 1″ / 195 lbs
R
R
51
Colt Emerson
SS/2B
Seattle Mariners
A
2026
18
6′ 1″ / 195 lbs
L
R
52
Andy Pages
OF
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
2024
23
6′ 0″ / 212 lbs
R
R
53
Dalton Rushing
C/1B
Los Angeles Dodgers
AA
2025
23
6′ 1″ / 220 lbs
L
R
54
Kevin Alcántara
OF
Chicago Cubs
AA
2025
21
6′ 6″ / 188 lbs
R
R
55
Edwin Arroyo
SS
Cincinnati Reds
AA
2026
20
6′ 0″ / 175 lbs
S
R
56
Jacob Wilson
SS
Oakland Athletics
AAA
2025
22
6′ 2″ / 190 lbs
R
R
57
Drew Thorpe
RHP
Chicago White Sox
AA
2024
23
6′ 4″ / 212 lbs
L
R
58
Christian Scott
RHP
New York Mets
MLB
2024
24
6′ 4″ / 215 lbs
R
R
59
AJ Smith-Shawver
RHP
Atlanta Braves
AAA
2024
21
6′ 3″ / 205 lbs
R
R
60
Yanquiel Fernandez
OF
Colorado Rockies
AA
2025
21
6′ 2″ / 198 lbs
L
L
61
James Triantos
2B
Chicago Cubs
AA
2025
21
5′ 11″ / 195 lbs
R
R
62
Termarr Johnson
2B/SS
Pittsburgh Pirates
A+
2025
19
5′ 8″ / 175 lbs
L
R
63
Mick Abel
RHP
Philadelphia Phillies
AAA
2024
22
6′ 5″ / 190 lbs
R
R
64
Tommy Troy
SS
Arizona Diamondbacks
A+
2025
22
5′ 10″ / 197 lbs
R
R
65
Justin Crawford
OF
Philadelphia Phillies
A+
2026
20
6′ 2″ / 188 lbs
L
R
66
Jordan Beck
OF
Colorado Rockies
MLB
2025
23
6′ 2″ / 225 lbs
R
R
67
Bubba Chandler
RHP
Pittsburgh Pirates
AA
2025
21
6′ 2″ / 200 lbs
S
R
68
Anthony Solometo
LHP
Pittsburgh Pirates
AA
2024
21
6′ 5″ / 220 lbs
L
L
69
Carson Whisenhunt
LHP
San Francisco Giants
AAA
2024
23
6′ 3″ / 209 lbs
L
L
70
Spencer Jones
OF
New York Yankees
AA
2025
23
6′ 6″ / 235 lbs
L
L
71
Orelvis Martinez
2B
Toronto Blue Jays
AAA
2024
22
5′ 11″ / 200 lbs
R
R
72
Dylan Lesko
RHP
San Diego Padres
A+
2026
20
6′ 2″ / 195 lbs
R
R
73
Blake Mitchell
C
Kansas City Royals
A
2027
19
6′ 0″ / 202 lbs
L
R
74
Jacob Melton
OF
Houston Astros
AA
2025
23
6′ 2″ / 208 lbs
L
L
75
Hurston Waldrep
RHP
Atlanta Braves
AA
2024
22
6′ 2″ / 210 lbs
R
R
76
Chase Hampton
RHP
New York Yankees
AA
2024
22
6′ 2″ / 220 lbs
R
R
77
Bryce Eldridge
1B
San Francisco Giants
A
2026
19
6′ 7″ / 223 lbs
L
R
78
Ryan Clifford
OF/1B
New York Mets
AA
2026
20
6′ 2″ / 200 lbs
L
L
79
Sebastian Walcott
SS
Texas Rangers
A+
2027
18
6′ 4″ / 190 lbs
R
R
80
Luisangel Acuña
SS/2B/OF
New York Mets
AAA
2024
22
5′ 8″ / 181 lbs
R
R
81
Druw Jones
OF
Arizona Diamondbacks
A
2026
20
6′ 4″ / 180 lbs
R
R
82
Leodalis De Vries
SS
San Diego Padres
A
2028
17
6′ 2″ / 183 lbs
S
R
83
Josue De Paula
OF
Los Angeles Dodgers
A
2026
18
6′ 3″ / 185 lbs
L
L
84
Max Meyer
RHP
Miami Marlins
AAA
2024
25
6′ 0″ / 196 lbs
L
R
85
Lazaro Montes
OF
Seattle Mariners
A
2026
19
6′ 3″ / 210 lbs
L
R
86
Gabriel Gonzalez
OF
Minnesota Twins
A+
2026
20
5′ 11″ / 165 lbs
R
R
87
Brayden Taylor
3B/SS
Tampa Bay Rays
A+
2026
21
6′ 0″ / 180 lbs
L
R
88
Thomas Saggese
INF
St. Louis Cardinals
AAA
2024
22
5′ 11″ / 185 lbs
R
R
89
Roderick Arias
SS
New York Yankees
A
2027
19
6′ 0″ / 178 lbs
S
R
90
Thomas White
LHP
Miami Marlins
A
2027
19
6′ 5″ / 210 lbs
L
L
91
Yohandy Morales
1B/3B
Washington Nationals
AA
2025
22
6′ 3″ / 225 lbs
R
R
92
Sterlin Thompson
1B/OF
Colorado Rockies
AA
2024
22
6′ 3″ / 200 lbs
L
R
93
Zac Veen
OF
Colorado Rockies
AA
2024
22
6′ 3″ / 190 lbs
L
R
94
Moises Ballesteros
C/1B
Chicago Cubs
AA
2026
20
5′ 7″ / 195 lbs
L
R
95
Cam Collier
3B
Cincinnati Reds
A+
2026
19
6′ 1″ / 210 lbs
L
R
96
Jaison Chourio
OF
Cleveland Guardians
A
2027
18
6′ 1″ / 162 lbs
S
R
97
Edgar Quero
C
Chicago White Sox
AA
2025
21
5′ 11″ / 210 lbs
S
R
98
Jefferson Rojas
SS
Chicago Cubs
A+
2026
19
5′ 11″ / 150 lbs
R
R
99
Victor Scott II
OF
St. Louis Cardinals
AAA
2024
23
5′ 10″ / 190 lbs
L
L
100
Ralphy Velazquez
1B
Cleveland Guardians
A
2027
18
6′ 3″ / 215 lbs
L
R
Highest risers +42 Christian Scott, RHP, Mets (100 to 58) +40 Andy Pages, OF, Dodgers (92 to 52) +27 Colt Emerson, SS, Mariners (78 to 51) +19 Drew Thorpe, RHP, White Sox (76 to 57) +16 Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pirates (83 to 67) +16 Jacob Melton, OF, Astros (90 to 74) +15 Max Meyer, RHP, Marlins (99 to 84) +14 Dalton Rushing, C, Dodgers (67 to 53) +13 Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Guardians (52 to 39) +11 Jackson Jobe, RHP, Tigers (21 to 10) +11 Blake Mitchell, C, Royals (84 to 73)