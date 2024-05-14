With a slew of players bumped up from the bottom 50 to the top 50, MLB has updated its 2024 Top 100 Prospects listat the end of the first quarter of the 2024 regular season.

The 45-day threshold for rookies who began the 2024 season on a Major League Opening Day roster with zero MLB service time has ended, so the MLB Pipeline decided to update the rankings of the Top 100 Prospects List. Not much has changed at the top of the list, including Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday, the second baseman/shortstop who struggled in Triple-A is expected to take hold of his opportunity in The Show. At only 20 years old, he’s the third youngest of the top ten prospects on the updated list.

Chourio’s graduation pushes Pirates rookie Paul Skenes up one spot to #2 just one day following his MLB debut, while Caminero and Langford stay in order to complete the top four. Nationals outfielder James Wood struggled in Double-A, striking out more than one-third of his total ABs, but has vastly improved since moving up to Triple-A t only 21 years old and moved up to #5 on the Top Prospects list.

Advertisement

Below is a total list of all 100 prospects in order with their position, MLB team affiliation and level as well as other notable stats. Also, a list of the “highest risers’ or the players who moved significantly up the list, have been included below.

RANK PLAYER POSITION TEAM LEVEL ETA AGE HEIGHT / WEIGHT BATS THROWS 1 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS Baltimore Orioles AAA 2024 20 6′ 0″ / 185 lbs L R 2 Paul Skenes RHP Pittsburgh Pirates MLB 2024 21 6′ 6″ / 235 lbs R R 3 Junior Caminero 3B/SS Tampa Bay Rays AAA 2024 20 6′ 1″ / 157 lbs R R 4 Wyatt Langford OF Texas Rangers MLB 2024 22 6′ 0″ / 225 lbs R R 5 James Wood OF Washington Nationals AAA 2024 21 6′ 7″ / 234 lbs L R 6 Ethan Salas C San Diego Padres A+ 2025 17 6′ 1″ / 185 lbs L R 7 Dylan Crews OF Washington Nationals AA 2024 22 5′ 11″ / 203 lbs R R 8 Walker Jenkins OF Minnesota Twins A 2026 19 6′ 3″ / 210 lbs L R 9 Jordan Lawlar SS Arizona Diamondbacks AAA 2024 21 6′ 1″ / 190 lbs R R 10 Jackson Jobe RHP Detroit Tigers AA 2025 21 6′ 2″ / 190 lbs R R 11 Colson Montgomery SS Chicago White Sox AAA 2024 22 6′ 3″ / 225 lbs L R 12 Marcelo Mayer SS Boston Red Sox AA 2024 21 6′ 3″ / 188 lbs L R 13 Max Clark OF Detroit Tigers A 2026 19 6′ 0″ / 205 lbs L L 14 Samuel Basallo C/1B Baltimore Orioles AA 2025 19 6′ 4″ / 180 lbs L R 15 Pete Crow-Armstrong OF Chicago Cubs MLB 2024 22 5′ 11″ / 184 lbs L L 16 Brooks Lee SS Minnesota Twins AAA 2024 23 6′ 1″ / 205 lbs S R 17 Carson Williams SS Tampa Bay Rays AA 2025 20 6′ 2″ / 180 lbs R R 18 Roman Anthony OF Boston Red Sox AA 2025 20 6′ 2″ / 200 lbs L R 19 Cade Horton RHP Chicago Cubs AAA 2024 22 6′ 1″ / 211 lbs R R 20 Andrew Painter RHP Philadelphia Phillies AA 2025 21 6′ 7″ / 215 lbs R R 21 Coby Mayo 3B/1B Baltimore Orioles AAA 2024 22 6′ 5″ / 230 lbs R R 22 Chase DeLauter OF Cleveland Guardians AA 2025 22 6′ 4″ / 235 lbs L L 23 Heston Kjerstad OF Baltimore Orioles AAA 2024 25 6′ 3″ / 205 lbs L R 24 Jacob Misiorowski RHP Milwaukee Brewers AA 2025 22 6′ 7″ / 190 lbs R R 25 Rhett Lowder RHP Cincinnati Reds AA 2024 22 6′ 2″ / 200 lbs R R 26 Jeferson Quero C Milwaukee Brewers AAA 2025 21 5′ 11″ / 215 lbs R R 27 Robby Snelling LHP San Diego Padres AA 2025 20 6′ 3″ / 210 lbs R L 28 Cole Young SS/2B Seattle Mariners AA 2025 20 6′ 0″ / 180 lbs L R 29 Harry Ford C Seattle Mariners AA 2025 21 5′ 10″ / 200 lbs R R 30 Noelvi Marte 3B/SS Cincinnati Reds MLB 2024 22 6′ 0″ / 216 lbs R R 31 Kyle Teel C Boston Red Sox AA 2025 22 6′ 0″ / 190 lbs L R 32 Jasson Domínguez OF New York Yankees MLB 2024 21 5′ 9″ / 190 lbs S R 33 Emmanuel Rodriguez OF Minnesota Twins AA 2025 21 5′ 11″ / 210 lbs L L 34 Adael Amador 2B/SS Colorado Rockies AA 2025 21 6′ 0″ / 200 lbs S R 35 Jett Williams SS/OF New York Mets AA 2025 20 5′ 7″ / 175 lbs R R 36 Tyler Black 1B Milwaukee Brewers AAA 2024 23 5′ 10″ / 204 lbs L R 37 Owen Caissie OF Chicago Cubs AAA 2025 21 6′ 3″ / 190 lbs L R 38 Brady House 3B Washington Nationals AA 2025 20 6′ 4″ / 208 lbs R R 39 Kyle Manzardo 1B Cleveland Guardians MLB 2024 23 6′ 0″ / 205 lbs L R 40 Ricky Tiedemann LHP Toronto Blue Jays AAA 2024 21 6′ 4″ / 220 lbs L L 41 Noah Schultz LHP Chicago White Sox A+ 2026 20 6′ 9″ / 220 lbs L L 42 Chase Dollander RHP Colorado Rockies A+ 2026 22 6′ 2″ / 200 lbs R R 43 Drew Gilbert OF New York Mets AAA 2024 23 5′ 9″ / 195 lbs L L 44 Matt Shaw 3B Chicago Cubs AA 2025 22 5′ 9″ / 185 lbs R R 45 Marco Luciano SS San Francisco Giants AAA 2024 22 6′ 1″ / 178 lbs R R 46 Noble Meyer RHP Miami Marlins A 2026 19 6′ 5″ / 185 lbs R R 47 Xavier Isaac 1B Tampa Bay Rays A+ 2026 20 6′ 4″ / 240 lbs L L 48 Jace Jung 3B/2B Detroit Tigers AAA 2024 23 6′ 0″ / 205 lbs L R 49 Aidan Miller SS/3B Philadelphia Phillies A 2027 19 6′ 1″ / 205 lbs R R 50 Tink Hence RHP St. Louis Cardinals AA 2024 21 6′ 1″ / 195 lbs R R 51 Colt Emerson SS/2B Seattle Mariners A 2026 18 6′ 1″ / 195 lbs L R 52 Andy Pages OF Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2024 23 6′ 0″ / 212 lbs R R 53 Dalton Rushing C/1B Los Angeles Dodgers AA 2025 23 6′ 1″ / 220 lbs L R 54 Kevin Alcántara OF Chicago Cubs AA 2025 21 6′ 6″ / 188 lbs R R 55 Edwin Arroyo SS Cincinnati Reds AA 2026 20 6′ 0″ / 175 lbs S R 56 Jacob Wilson SS Oakland Athletics AAA 2025 22 6′ 2″ / 190 lbs R R 57 Drew Thorpe RHP Chicago White Sox AA 2024 23 6′ 4″ / 212 lbs L R 58 Christian Scott RHP New York Mets MLB 2024 24 6′ 4″ / 215 lbs R R 59 AJ Smith-Shawver RHP Atlanta Braves AAA 2024 21 6′ 3″ / 205 lbs R R 60 Yanquiel Fernandez OF Colorado Rockies AA 2025 21 6′ 2″ / 198 lbs L L 61 James Triantos 2B Chicago Cubs AA 2025 21 5′ 11″ / 195 lbs R R 62 Termarr Johnson 2B/SS Pittsburgh Pirates A+ 2025 19 5′ 8″ / 175 lbs L R 63 Mick Abel RHP Philadelphia Phillies AAA 2024 22 6′ 5″ / 190 lbs R R 64 Tommy Troy SS Arizona Diamondbacks A+ 2025 22 5′ 10″ / 197 lbs R R 65 Justin Crawford OF Philadelphia Phillies A+ 2026 20 6′ 2″ / 188 lbs L R 66 Jordan Beck OF Colorado Rockies MLB 2025 23 6′ 2″ / 225 lbs R R 67 Bubba Chandler RHP Pittsburgh Pirates AA 2025 21 6′ 2″ / 200 lbs S R 68 Anthony Solometo LHP Pittsburgh Pirates AA 2024 21 6′ 5″ / 220 lbs L L 69 Carson Whisenhunt LHP San Francisco Giants AAA 2024 23 6′ 3″ / 209 lbs L L 70 Spencer Jones OF New York Yankees AA 2025 23 6′ 6″ / 235 lbs L L 71 Orelvis Martinez 2B Toronto Blue Jays AAA 2024 22 5′ 11″ / 200 lbs R R 72 Dylan Lesko RHP San Diego Padres A+ 2026 20 6′ 2″ / 195 lbs R R 73 Blake Mitchell C Kansas City Royals A 2027 19 6′ 0″ / 202 lbs L R 74 Jacob Melton OF Houston Astros AA 2025 23 6′ 2″ / 208 lbs L L 75 Hurston Waldrep RHP Atlanta Braves AA 2024 22 6′ 2″ / 210 lbs R R 76 Chase Hampton RHP New York Yankees AA 2024 22 6′ 2″ / 220 lbs R R 77 Bryce Eldridge 1B San Francisco Giants A 2026 19 6′ 7″ / 223 lbs L R 78 Ryan Clifford OF/1B New York Mets AA 2026 20 6′ 2″ / 200 lbs L L 79 Sebastian Walcott SS Texas Rangers A+ 2027 18 6′ 4″ / 190 lbs R R 80 Luisangel Acuña SS/2B/OF New York Mets AAA 2024 22 5′ 8″ / 181 lbs R R 81 Druw Jones OF Arizona Diamondbacks A 2026 20 6′ 4″ / 180 lbs R R 82 Leodalis De Vries SS San Diego Padres A 2028 17 6′ 2″ / 183 lbs S R 83 Josue De Paula OF Los Angeles Dodgers A 2026 18 6′ 3″ / 185 lbs L L 84 Max Meyer RHP Miami Marlins AAA 2024 25 6′ 0″ / 196 lbs L R 85 Lazaro Montes OF Seattle Mariners A 2026 19 6′ 3″ / 210 lbs L R 86 Gabriel Gonzalez OF Minnesota Twins A+ 2026 20 5′ 11″ / 165 lbs R R 87 Brayden Taylor 3B/SS Tampa Bay Rays A+ 2026 21 6′ 0″ / 180 lbs L R 88 Thomas Saggese INF St. Louis Cardinals AAA 2024 22 5′ 11″ / 185 lbs R R 89 Roderick Arias SS New York Yankees A 2027 19 6′ 0″ / 178 lbs S R 90 Thomas White LHP Miami Marlins A 2027 19 6′ 5″ / 210 lbs L L 91 Yohandy Morales 1B/3B Washington Nationals AA 2025 22 6′ 3″ / 225 lbs R R 92 Sterlin Thompson 1B/OF Colorado Rockies AA 2024 22 6′ 3″ / 200 lbs L R 93 Zac Veen OF Colorado Rockies AA 2024 22 6′ 3″ / 190 lbs L R 94 Moises Ballesteros C/1B Chicago Cubs AA 2026 20 5′ 7″ / 195 lbs L R 95 Cam Collier 3B Cincinnati Reds A+ 2026 19 6′ 1″ / 210 lbs L R 96 Jaison Chourio OF Cleveland Guardians A 2027 18 6′ 1″ / 162 lbs S R 97 Edgar Quero C Chicago White Sox AA 2025 21 5′ 11″ / 210 lbs S R 98 Jefferson Rojas SS Chicago Cubs A+ 2026 19 5′ 11″ / 150 lbs R R 99 Victor Scott II OF St. Louis Cardinals AAA 2024 23 5′ 10″ / 190 lbs L L 100 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Cleveland Guardians A 2027 18 6′ 3″ / 215 lbs L R

Highest risers

+42 Christian Scott, RHP, Mets (100 to 58)

+40 Andy Pages, OF, Dodgers (92 to 52)

+27 Colt Emerson, SS, Mariners (78 to 51)

+19 Drew Thorpe, RHP, White Sox (76 to 57)

+16 Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pirates (83 to 67)

+16 Jacob Melton, OF, Astros (90 to 74)

+15 Max Meyer, RHP, Marlins (99 to 84)

+14 Dalton Rushing, C, Dodgers (67 to 53)

+13 Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Guardians (52 to 39)

+11 Jackson Jobe, RHP, Tigers (21 to 10)

+11 Blake Mitchell, C, Royals (84 to 73)