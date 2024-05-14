The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a remarkable comeback to even their series with the Dallas Mavericks at 2-2, securing a 100-96 victory.


Trailing eight points with just over eight minutes left, the Thunder went on a decisive 17-6 run to take a three-point lead with 3:24 remaining.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was instrumental in the Thunder’s rally, scoring 22 of his game-high 34 points in the second half. SGA also contributed eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 42 minutes. His back-to-back tough baseline jumpers during the run were pivotal, while Jalen Williams added crucial plays, including a driving dunk and a fastbreak layup off a steal to extend OKC’s lead.

The Thunder’s victory marks their 18th win this season after trailing by double digits, the most of any team. This resilience pushed the series back to Oklahoma City, tied at 2-2.

Despite Luka Doncic’s second triple-double of the postseason (18 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists), the Mavericks were unable to hold their lead. P.J. Washington delivered a strong performance with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and five three-pointers, marking his third consecutive game with 20+ points. However, Kyrie Irving struggled, scoring only nine points with nine assists, falling below 10 points for just the second time as a Maverick, both occurrences within the last three games.

The series now shifts back to OKC for Game 5, where both teams will battle to gain an advantage in this tightly contested matchup.

