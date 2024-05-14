On this date in 2002, Dipset General Cam’Ron kept the Harlem legacy rolling when he dropped his third solo album aptly entitled Come Home With Me on the Roc-A-Fella/Def Jam imprint.

This was the Harlem natives first release under the Roc-A-Fella banner and coincidentally, his most critically acclaimed full-length release to date, being Cam’s only certified platinum album to date. The album features include rap heavyweights such as The Diplomats, DJ Kay Slay, Daz Dillinger, label head Jay-Z as well as labelmates Memphis Bleek and Beanie Sigel.

This 15-track banger released a slew of hard-hitting singles including the infectious “Oh Boy”, which led the soulful voice-sampling revolution, the mainstream hit “Hey Ma” and the only song ever recorded with Jigga before their highly publicized fallout “Welcome To New York City”.

Thanks to Cam, Jim, Juelz, Freekey, Just Blaze and Kanye West for their production and everyone else involved in creating this timeless Hip Hop classic!