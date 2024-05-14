Catch him if you can. Tyrese ducked a process server who attempted to serve him a lawsuit during a performance.
Hilariously, Tyrese was singing “How You Gonna Act Like That” when the docs were attempted to be served. In the middle of the song, Tyrese shook the stage, not allowing the lawsuit to be delivered.
You can see the moment below.
Tyrese getting served legal documents while performing “How You Gonna Act Like That?” is one of the funniest things I’ve seen so far in life 😂 pic.twitter.com/NZRCbk0yqq— Austin🕺🏼 (@A_FarrisWheel) May 13, 2024