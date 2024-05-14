Catch him if you can. Tyrese ducked a process server who attempted to serve him a lawsuit during a performance.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Hilariously, Tyrese was singing “How You Gonna Act Like That” when the docs were attempted to be served. In the middle of the song, Tyrese shook the stage, not allowing the lawsuit to be delivered.

You can see the moment below.

Advertisement

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts