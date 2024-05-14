Zoe Saldaña is heading back to work on “Lioness.” Paramount+ just announced the eagerly anticipated renewal of the Taylor Sheridan-helmed series, “Lioness,” for a second thrilling season. This captivating show, previously titled “Special Ops: Lioness,” boasts an ensemble cast led by the talented Zoe Saldaña, who also serves as an executive producer. Joining her are Laysla De Oliveira, Emmy nominee Michael Kelly, and Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman, who doubles as an executive producer.

Get this, “Lioness” is inspired by a real U.S. Military program, that delves into the life of Joe (portrayed by Saldaña), a remarkable individual navigating the intricate balance between personal life and the relentless demands of serving as the CIA’s frontline warrior in the war on terror.

Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President of Programming at Paramount+, expressed enthusiasm over the overwhelming support from the audience, stating, “Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of ‘Lioness‘ gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, and Nicole Kidman.” He eagerly anticipates witnessing more of the heart-pounding suspense and action crafted by Taylor Sheridan and the exceptionally talented team in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

In addition to Saldaña, the stellar cast of “Lioness” includes Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, and Hannah Love Lanier. Saldaña and Kidman spearhead the executive production alongside Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

Chris McCarthy, from the Office of the CEO at Paramount Global and President & CEO of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios, praised the show’s global success, remarking, “’Lioness’ captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount+ last year.” He highlighted Taylor Sheridan’s masterful storytelling and the stellar performances of Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, assuring fans that the upcoming season promises another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey.

“Lioness” is just one facet of Taylor Sheridan’s expansive presence on Paramount+, which also includes titles like “Tulsa King,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Landman,” “1923,” “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” and the highly anticipated “1883.”