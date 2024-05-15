Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, the producer who named several people and companies in his initial sexual assault lawsuit against music mogul Sean “DIddy” Combs a few months ago, has reportedly removed several high-profile defendants from his lawsuit against the head Bad Boy.

The original lawsuit listed Universal Music Group and its chairman Sir Lucian Grainge as defendants because they had “aided and abetted” Puffy in his alleged sexual abuse. Jones has now taken those names off of the suit, as well as that of Motown Recordings and those names that have now been removed cannot be refiled.

Attorney for Lil Rod, Tyrone Blackburn, said in a sworn statement filed in court, “Based on my examination of all of the papers submitted in support of both motions to dismiss, which addressed the issues I had, I have concluded that there is no legal basis for the claims and allegations that were made against the UMG Defendants.” He added, “As such, I have determined that the proper course of action is for all of the claims and all of the allegations to be withdrawn immediately.”

Grainge, UMG and Motown had already tried to get Jones’ suit against them dismissed, stating, “All of the claims against Grainge, Motown and UMG Recordings (the ‘UMG Defendants’) in the [second amended complaint] are lacking in any legally cognizable basis.”