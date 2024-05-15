With the start of the 2024 WNBA season approaching, Foot Locker has teamed up with Nike to debut an inspiring new ad featuring Seattle Storm superstar Jewell Loyd. The ad, titled ‘Dropping Gems,’ showcases Jewell’s tribute to the players who paved the way for her and her commitment to guiding the next generation.

Jewell Loyd, who once saw herself as a “diamond in the rough,” now shines both on and off the court. In the ad, she shares her wisdom with aspiring players, encouraging them to “shine even brighter” than she does. The ad includes footage from her Dropping Gems clinic, a basketball event that Foot Locker and Nike hosted earlier this year. Jewell “dropped gems” of knowledge to future talent at the clinic, accompanied by youth players and Foot Locker’s iconic Stripers. She also showcases the Nike G.T. Cut 3, designed for optimal speed and player separation.

‘Dropping Gems’ is part of The Clinic, a year-long partnership between Foot Locker, Nike, and Jordan Brand. Launched earlier this year, The Clinic aims to merge the best of basketball court culture with the community. The program features interactive activations, media campaigns, basketball clinics, social media content, and community events. These initiatives offer a unique way for fans to engage with leading basketball brands and their athletes.

Through The Clinic, Foot Locker, Nike, and Jordan Brand aim to inspire the next generation of basketball players, both on and off the court, by providing exclusive moments and interactions with top athletes and iconic Foot Locker Stripers.