Last night, three-time Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion ignited the stage at the opening night of her Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis, MN. The show set an energetic tone for her first-ever headlining tour in arenas worldwide. Accompanied by Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla as a special guest, Megan delivered an unforgettable performance.


Megan kicked off her 90-minute set with the electrifying hit “HISS,” which debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200. The performance continued with a variety of fan favorites, including “Cognac Queen,” “Thot Shit,” and “WAP.”

She also debuted her latest single, “BOA,” live for the first time. GloRilla joined Megan on stage for their collaborative hit “Wanna Be,” and the night culminated with rousing renditions of “Savage” and “Body.”

Fans in the Hotties Club Pit enjoyed an up-close experience with the Houston native during her 29-song setlist. The 35-date Hot Girl Summer Tour has sold nearly 280,000 tickets and sold out 18 arena stops. Due to high demand, additional shows have been announced in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston.

Fans can enhance their concert experience with various VIP packages, offering premium tickets, access to a VIP bar and cocktail service, a pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive merchandise, early entry, and more.

The tour will continue to Chicago on May 17 with a sold-out show and proceed across the U.S. through June. The U.S. leg wraps in San Francisco on June 23, and the international leg begins in Glasgow, Scotland on July 4, with stops in England, France, Germany, Ireland, and more before concluding at The O2 in London on July 17.

