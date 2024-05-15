Nicki Minaj, the reigning queen of rap, has bid farewell to the North American leg of her Pink Friday 2 Tour with a triumphant finale earlier this week.

The iconic NYC artist embarked on her tour in March, igniting stages across the continent from Oakland, California, to Oklahoma City. With a total of 36 sold-out shows, Minaj has etched her name in the annals of music history, achieving a remarkable feat unmatched by any other female rapper.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (May 14), Minaj expressed her gratitude to her unwavering supporters, sharing a heartfelt moment captured during a recent episode of Angela Yee’s podcast. In the clip, Yee lauded Minaj for her unprecedented success, highlighting her achievement as the first female rapper to sell out every show consecutively on a tour. Moreover, the Pink Friday 2 Tour stands as the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper in history, a testament to Minaj’s enduring influence and undeniable star power.

Advertisement

In a poignant caption accompanying the post, Minaj extended her appreciation to her devoted fan base, affectionately known as The Barbz, and every resident of Gag City who made the tour an unforgettable experience. She also credited her dedicated team for orchestrating the tour with unparalleled creativity and flair.

But the celebration doesn’t end here. With a hint of anticipation, Minaj suggested the possibility of adding more tour dates in the United States, teasing that this is just the beginning of what’s to come. As she gears up to conquer European stages in the coming days, Minaj’s message resonates with a promise of more exhilarating performances and boundless success on the horizon.

As the curtains close on the North American leg of the Pink Friday 2 Tour, Nicki Minaj leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking achievements and artistry. With her sights set on new horizons, Minaj continues to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the realm of hip-hop and beyond.