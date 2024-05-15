To commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Prince‘s groundbreaking Purple Rain, Paisley Park and the Prince Estate have unveiled a once in a lifetime chance for fans to immerse themselves in history by staying at the legendary Purple Rain house featured in the critically acclaimed and award-winning film. As part of Airbnb’s Icons program, a new category of extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more, the home will be open to the public for the first time ever and will be available to reserve this summer.

Purple Rain depicts the fictional journey of The Kid, a rising rock musician portrayed by Prince, navigating challenges like a chaotic home life, competition from a rival band, and a blossoming love affair within the Minneapolis music scene. In 2015, Prince purchased the iconic Minneapolis, Minnesota residence showcased in the film. Prince never lived in the house during his adult life and its doors have always remained closed to the public…until now.

Fans will be able to immerse themselves in experiences mirroring The Kid’s onscreen Purple Rain life during their stay at the newly renovated property. Hosted by Prince’s Revolution bandmates Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, the stay will include spending a night in The Kid’s bedroom where he crafted music, enjoying rare and special Prince tracks, and taking a private tour of the house adorned with Prince’s real-life personal items.

“Forty years ago, Prince revolutionized culture with the release of Purple Rain. This year, we continue to honor his enduring legacy and masterpiece with a series of events inspired by Purple Rain. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, join us in Minnesota this year for an exclusive opportunity to delve into the genius behind the music,” said L Londell McMillan.

Sam Sklover added, “It’s beyond exciting to be able to reintroduce to fans, both old and new, one of the most iconic homes in music and film history. The restoration promises to stay true to Prince’s singular vision, and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy a unique experience that celebrates his legacy.”