The Las Vegas Aces celebrated their second championship banner and debuted their latest championship rings before kicking off the 2024 season with a win. Led by two-time MVP A’ja Wilson, the Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 89-80, starting their quest for a three-peat in style.


Wilson dominated the game, scoring 30 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing out five assists. Her stellar performance set the tone for the Aces, who aim to continue their championship success from the past two seasons.

