SOURCE SPORTS: Caitlin Clark Scores 20 in WNBA Debut, But Alyssa Thomas’ Triple-Double Leads Sun to Victory

Caitlin Clark made an impressive WNBA debut, scoring a team-high 20 points and hitting four 3-pointers. However, her performance wasn’t enough to secure a win, as the Connecticut Sun defeated her team 92-71.

Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with a triple-double, recording 13 points, 13 assists, and ten rebounds. This marked her 12th career triple-double in the WNBA, extending her league record, which includes both regular season and playoff games.

Despite Clark’s strong showing, the Sun’s balanced attack and Thomas’ all-around brilliance proved too much. The rookie phenom showcased her scoring prowess and provided a glimpse of her potential impact in the league.

But this moment between Clark and last year’s No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston, is a look into the future.

You can see the highlights below.