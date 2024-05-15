Jalen Brunson scored 44 points and added seven assists to lead the New York Knicks to a decisive 121-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers, breaking the 2-2 series tie and bringing the Knicks within one game of their first Conference Finals appearance since 2000.

Brunson became the fourth player in NBA history to record at least five games with 40+ points and 5+ assists in a single postseason, joining legends Jerry West, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan. Brunson scored or assisted 62 of New York’s points, marking the fourth time he has been responsible for 60+ points in these playoffs—the most by any Knick since the play-by-play era began in 1997-98.

Brunson was unstoppable in the first half, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and 18 in the second, helping the Knicks build a 15-point lead. His 28 first-half points are the most in a half by a Knick in the play-by-play era.

Advertisement

After the Pacers’ dominant 32-point win in Game 4, the Knicks responded with their fourth-largest playoff victory in franchise history, finishing with a 30-point margin.

Isaiah Hartenstein was a force on the boards, grabbing 12 offensive rebounds, tying Charles Oakley’s record from May 1994. Hartenstein finished with 7 points and 17 rebounds, while Josh Hart recorded his fourth double-double of the series with 18 and 11 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 22 points, but Tyrese Haliburton was limited to 13 points and five assists.

The series heads back to Indiana for Game 6 on Friday, where the Knicks will look to close out the series, and the Pacers will fight to stay alive.