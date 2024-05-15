On the night he received the Michael Jordan Trophy for his third MVP in four years, Nikola Jokic delivered an unprecedented performance in NBA Playoffs history. Jokic recorded 40 points, 13 assists, and 0 turnovers, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 112-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 3-2 series lead.

Jokic was particularly dominant in the third quarter, scoring 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting as the Nuggets outscored the Wolves 38-30, building a double-digit lead they never relinquished. His 13 assists were distributed to six different teammates: Christian Braun and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led with three apiece; Aaron Gordon, Reggie Jackson, and Jamal Murray each received two; and Michael Porter Jr. had one.

Aaron Gordon followed up his impressive Game 4 performance (27 points on 11-of-12 shooting) with an 18-point, 10-rebound, and five-assist effort in Game 5. Murray and Caldwell-Pope contributed 16 points each.

Advertisement

The Nuggets have now won three consecutive games after dropping the first two at home, moving within one win of a return trip to the Western Conference Finals.

The Timberwolves, who received a combined 41 points from Karl-Anthony Towns (23 points, 6 rebounds) and Anthony Edwards (18 points, 9 assists), experienced their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The series now shifts back to Minnesota for Game 6, where the Nuggets will aim to close out the series and advance to the next round.