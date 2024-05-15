In a heartwarming gesture ahead of Mother’s Day, Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley visited COTS’ Peggy’s Place yesterday, generously covering the security deposits for three families moving out of the emergency shelter. The donation also included funds for these mothers to purchase essential household items for their new homes.

During his visit, Tee Grizzley spent quality time with the families and staff at COTS, engaging in conversations and taking photos. His presence and generosity brought joy and hope to the organization’s supporters.

COTS (Coalition On Temporary Shelter) is a Detroit-based private, non-profit organization that provides emergency shelter, supportive and affordable housing, and comprehensive support services for families experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Through strategic partnerships, COTS assists families in achieving their housing, economic, health, education, and career goals, aiming to break the cycle of poverty for future generations.

COTS is notably the first organization certified in Mobility Mentoring®, an economic mobility coaching approach. This certification enhances their ability to support hundreds of families working towards economic self-sufficiency and creating stable environments for a lasting multi-generational impact.

Tee Grizzley’s contribution provides immediate relief for the three families. It underscores the critical support services that COTS offers to help families transition out of homelessness and towards a more secure and prosperous future. His involvement highlights the importance of community support and the positive impact that such contributions can have on the lives of those in need.