Several reports have confirmed that three men were shot at a filming of a Lil Baby music video yesterday9May 14) and fortunately, the “Dripp Too Hard” rapper is confirmed to have not been one of the parties injured in the shooting.

Atlanta Police reported that three men were shot in the chest, arm and neck but all are expected to survive.

The identities of the men who were shot have not been revealed, however, it was confirmed by police that no one from Lil Baby’s production team was injured in the shooting. Lil Baby not commented on the incident or confirm his presence at the scene of the shooting.

Police have also not commented on any potential suspects or if there was a motive for the shooting.

The incident comes less than a year after a shooting occurred at a Lil Baby concert in Memphis, leaving one man in critical condition.

Shots were fired inside the FedEx Forum, critically injuring one attendee, who was later confirmed to be the late Young Dolph‘s cousin, CEO Jizzle.