Millennial rap star 21 Savage took to social media to explain to his followers exactly what caused that scar on the left side of his face near his lip.

21 Savage explains gruesome backstory behind face scar



(via @livebitez) pic.twitter.com/WyZrHKHwMm — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 15, 2024

“When I was young, I had gotten into a fight, and I had gold teeth,” Savage said on his IG Live yesterday (May 14). “N-gga hit me in my sh-t right here [points to the side of his face]. And my goddamn lip got caught on my teeth. I had a hole right here.” 21 added, “That’s why I got this scar. That n-gga was way bigger than me. I was probably, like, 14.”

He also made mention that he had nothing else further to say about the rift between him and Soulja Boy. The two Atlanta artists seemed to be going back and forth over a decade-old tweet from Metro mentioning Soulja in a disparaging manner, but the two have since ceased the feud as Soulja sent out an apology for his behavior and admitted he needed to seek mental health assistance.

