Ms. Lauryn Hill and YG Marley were last night’s musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It was the show’s 10-Year Anniversary Special and also YG Marley’s late-night TV debut. On the show, the two performed a medley of Ms. Lauryn Hill’s beloved “Ex-Factor” and YG Marley’s blockbuster single “Praise Jah in the Moonlight”, which has amassed over 1 billion streams since its release last December. Additionally, he unveiled a new song “Survival”, an interpolation of Bob Marley’s “Ambush in the Night”, written by YG Marley and his late grandfather, Bob Marley. The new song was produced by Ms. Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, and Johnny G.

Ms. Hill who was forced to cancel the remaining dates of her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary tour last year due to doctors orders is gearing up to announce new dates. The tour, described by The New York Times as “an artist — once again, and on tour — rewriting the rules of hip-hop, and American popular music at large. She was not just teaching us how to hear “Miseducation” differently, but showing us what it looks like for a musician to truly evolve and redefine what we call a classic as something brand-new”” will resume this summer.