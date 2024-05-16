Byline: Maria Williams.

Aubrey Chandler, is an expert on taking celebrities & high clientele to the next level. She has proven to be the A-Listers “Go to” for higher visibility & notariety. A dynamic entrepreneur from Tampa, now residing in Miami, she has successfully navigated the realms of high skies and high stakes. Starting her career in modeling and acting, she discovered a profound passion for photography, capturing the essence of celebrities and luminaries.

Since she was a little girl, Aubrey ChandIer was drawn to the arts, creative writing, and the theater. She loves the freedom of expression that a creative career brings along. She also loves the opportunity to team up with other artists and create something unique. Teamwork resonates with her as the creative energy is exciting.

Aubrey Chandler’s journey into photography began unexpectedly, with her camera stolen that led to a spur-of-the-moment photo shoot with actress Jamie Bernadette. What started as a hobby soon blossomed into a full-fledged passion, leading Chandler to capture the essence of Oscar-winning talents and A-list celebrities. Her work has graced the covers and pages of esteemed publications such as People, Rolling Stone, and Marie Claire, solidifying her reputation as a visionary in the field.

Besides photography Aubrey Chandler has excelled in private aviation, managing various departments and fostering relationships with elite clientele. Her journey exemplifies resilience, creativity, and business acumen, making her a standout figure in the world of entertainment, photography, and business brokerage.

Chandler has established herself as a key player in the industries she has ventured into. Her extensive network has been instrumental in her transition to publicity & press, where she leverages her connections to elevate her clients to new heights.

Chandler’s journey has not been without its challenges. From overcoming childhood trauma to navigating the complexities of the business world, she has faced every obstacle head-on. Her resilience and determination that have been key to her success is a ray of hope for those facing similar struggles.

As Aubrey Chandler continues to chart new territories, it is clear that her journey is far from over. With her keen eye for photography and passion for the business of press & publicity, Chandler is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world. Her story is proof of the power of perseverance and the endless possibilities that await those who dare to dream big. Ascend to iconic status with Aubrey Chandler.