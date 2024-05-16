President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump have agreed to debate. The two will meet twice before the Nov. 5 Election Day.
According to TIME, CNN will host the first debate on June 29. The second will be on ABC nearly three months later, on Sept. 10.
“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate,” Biden said a social media message. “Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Make my day pal. I’ll even do it twice.”
Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024
Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.
Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u
Biden doubled back with another message after the debate was agreed upon.
I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024
And then Trump clapped back.
It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th. Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT! pic.twitter.com/hFQg5KcIJo— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 15, 2024