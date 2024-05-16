President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump have agreed to debate. The two will meet twice before the Nov. 5 Election Day.

According to TIME, CNN will host the first debate on June 29. The second will be on ABC nearly three months later, on Sept. 10.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate,” Biden said a social media message. “Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Make my day pal. I’ll even do it twice.”

Advertisement

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.



Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.



Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

Biden doubled back with another message after the debate was agreed upon.

I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

And then Trump clapped back.