President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump have agreed to debate. The two will meet twice before the Nov. 5 Election Day.


According to TIME, CNN will host the first debate on June 29. The second will be on ABC nearly three months later, on Sept. 10.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate,” Biden said a social media message. “Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Make my day pal. I’ll even do it twice.”

Biden doubled back with another message after the debate was agreed upon.

And then Trump clapped back.

