Big Daddy Kane is saluting J. Cole. With all of the talk about The Big 3, which no longer exists, Kane spoke with The Art of Dialogue about who his favorite is out of J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.

“I’m actually more of a J. Cole fan, honestly,” Kane said. “I think he is probably, you know, the greatest lyricist of this era. He’s my personal favorite of all them cats.”

You can hear it from Kane below.

In related J. Cole news, Benny the Butcher revealed how he attempted to gas up Cole when he first heard “Like That.”

Speaking with Wild 94.1 FM in Tampa, Butcher says he was excited for the possibility of a Cole reply.

“I’m not gonna lie, when I frist heard that K. Dot shit, I texted bruh the demon emoji,” Benny revealed. “I said, ‘Bruh, lace up.”

Benny also revealed that he understood Cole’s position on the apology as well. You can hear it all from The Butcher below.

J. Cole infamously bowed out of beefing with Kendrick Lamar. The forfeit came after dropping the “7 Minute Drill” diss record, and many fans asked why. We may now have a reason.

According to AllHipHop, ScHoolboy Q, seemingly a friend to Cole and a well-known associate of Lamar, reportedly slid a word of advice during the Dreamville Festival.

AllHipHop notes: “Allegedly, ScHoolboy Q had a conversation with J. Cole at the Dreamville Festival. Our writer confirmed that ScHoolboy Q was at the festival and that they did have a conversation. She couldn’t corroborate what they talked about, but sources are telling me that they gave him a warning.”

You can read more details here.