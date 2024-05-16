Chief Keef on His Influence on Hip-Hop: ‘I Be Tired of Hearing That’

Chief Keef wants y’all to stop telling him how influential he is. He knows! Speaking with Grammy.com for the release of his Almighty So 2 album, Sosa revealed he hears it everywhere.

“If I had 500 M’s every time [I heard that], I’d be Jeff Bezos,” Keef said. “The fuck? I think I’d probably be bigger. I would be more rich!

“I be hearing that a lot, though, man. I be tired of hearing that shit. I be like, ‘We know.’ Me, you, and God know that. It’s okay. Let people do what they do, man. I was a big fan of Gucci [Mane] and Lil Wayne. Still am. So if I got people who love me like that, shit, man.”

You can read more from the interview here.

Chief Keef is hitting the road for his nationwide headlining tour, A Lil Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour spans 17 dates, kicking off in Boston on July 16th and concluding in San Francisco on August 13th, with notable stops including Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Accompanying Chief Keef on tour are 43B signee Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz as support for all dates.

Tickets for “A Lil Tour” go on sale Wednesday, May 15th, at 10 am local time, available on ChiefKeef.com.

The tour announcement comes hot on the heels of Chief Keef’s latest album, Almighty So 2. Crafted over two years, the album showcases Sosa’s prodigious abilities as an emcee, featuring appearances from Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Lil Gnar, and Ballout. With tracks like “Grape Trees,” “Drifting Away,” and “Runner,” “Almighty So 2” is now available worldwide via 43B.

This tour marks another milestone for Chief Keef’s successful year, following collaborations with superproducer Mike WiLL Made-It on “DIRTY NACHOS” and hits like “Say Ya Grace” with Lil Yachty. Don’t miss Chief Keef’s electrifying return to Chicago on June 16th at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash, his first hometown performance since 2012.