Amazon Prime Video just released dropped the first look, teaser for “Cross” the upcoming Alex Cross series starring Aldis Hodge. Get this, the streamer already made the confirmation that confirmed that a second season was in production but Season 1 does not kick start until some time this year.

“Cross” is described by Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television as “a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series.”

Check out the official logline: Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.

The inaugural season stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold.

Joining Hodge in Season 2 will be Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard and Jeanine Mason, with Johnny Ray Gill being upped to series regular.

“Bringing one of James Patterson’s most iconic literary characters to life for our global Prime Video customers was a dream come true, and we can’t wait for everyone to see Aldis Hodge’s dynamic performance as Cross,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Ben Watkins and his team have created something unique within the crime-thriller genre that long-time fans and newcomers alike will all enjoy. And with over thirty novels written by Patterson featuring Alex Cross as his main protagonist, it was an easy choice to bring Cross back for a second season.”

“I am thrilled to be embarking on another chapter of Cross. Moments like this don’t happen by accident,” says Ben Watkins, creator and showrunner of Cross. “Getting a Season 2 pick-up before our first season even drops is a huge testament and vote of confidence in the amazing work that our crew, cast, directors, writers and production team have delivered thus far. It’s also a direct result of the unwavering support bestowed upon us by Prime Video and our producing partners at Paramount TV Studios, Skydance and James Patterson Entertainment. I am grateful for all of the above and can’t wait to run it back even bigger and better.”