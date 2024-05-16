Donald Trump’s historic criminal trial, his former fixer, Michael Cohen, faced a relentless cross-examination from defense attorney Todd Blanche, aimed at tarnishing his credibility as the prosecution’s star witness. Despite the onslaught, Cohen maintained his composure, avoiding pitfalls that could derail the case against Trump.

Blanche’s strategy was predictable but still aggressive as he portrayed Cohen as a profane social media troll and vengeful liar, emphasizing his estrangement from Trump and his financial gain from books critical of the former president. Drawing attention to Cohen’s derogatory remarks and posts about Trump, including wearing a T-shirt depicting Trump in jail and referring to him as a “Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain,” Blanche sought to highlight Cohen’s bias and obsession.

Get this, Blanche dived into Cohen’s personal grudge against Trump, referencing Cohen’s social media posts where he called Trump a “dictator douchebag” and stated that he belonged in a “f**king cage like an animal.” Former US attorney Michael Moore noted that Blanche’s tactics aimed to paint Cohen as a “grifter” profiting from his criticism of Trump.

Cohen sometimes seemed confrontational, but he never lost his cool. He managed to withstand Blanche’s aggressive questioning without damaging the prosecution’s case. Cohen remained composed despite the defense’s efforts to shake him off his game.

The prosecution, tactfully anticipated Blanche’s attack, worked to reinforce the narrative surrounding the payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and its alleged purpose to influence the 2016 election. Cohen’s testimony about breaking from Trump under pressure from his family resonated, highlighting the ethical dilemma faced by many of Trump’s associates.

Who knows how the trial’s outcome will go down as it remains uncertain. Legal experts noted that Blanche’s tactics may have impeached Cohen’s credibility somewhat, but Cohen’s testimony did not deal a fatal blow to the prosecution’s case. As the trial progresses, both sides continue strategizing in their pursuit of justice.