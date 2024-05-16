HBO’s Hard Knocks series is poised to feature one of the NFL’s most iconic franchises, the New York Giants, in its upcoming season titled “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants.” This marks the Giants’ first appearance on the show since its inception in 2001, coinciding with the franchise’s 100th season.

Now get this switch up … Unlike previous seasons, this iteration of Hard Knocks will capture the NFL offseason, providing viewers with an inside look at the Giants’ operations from January to July.

You can catch the five-episode season premieres on Tuesday, July 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available for streaming on Max. Subsequent episodes will air on Tuesdays through July 30, offering fans an in-depth glimpse into the Giants’ preparations for the upcoming season.

With Hard Knocks previously featuring New York teams like the Jets in 2010 and 2023 and delving into the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys, the spotlight now turns to the Giants as they approach a significant milestone in their storied history.

The Giants’ narrative is bound to raise eyebrows. Rich with intrigue, the team will have to navigate the 2024 season without star running back Saquon Barkley, who departed from the team after the 2023 season. As fans witness his rehabilitation journey firsthand, Quarterback Daniel Jones’s return from a torn ACL adds another layer of drama.

For all those who dream of being a GM, expect an insider’s perspective on the decision-making process led by general manager Joe Schoen and his front office. This process culminated in the 2024 NFL Draft, in which the Giants selected wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick.

This Hard Knocks is set for plenty of drama from the top down as head coach Brian Daboll faces a pivotal season ahead, aiming to steer the Giants to a successful rebound following their 6-11 record in 2023. As the team embarks on its journey toward redemption, Hard Knocks will offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the franchise, providing fans with unprecedented access to the Giants’ offseason preparations.