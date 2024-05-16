Lauryn Hill, the renowned artist behind the groundbreaking 1998 album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” has long been a subject of fascination and anticipation in the hip hop world. After the immense success of her debut, fans have eagerly awaited a follow-up, but for years, news of new music from Hill has remained elusive.

However, in a recent encounter with TMZ, Hill dropped a bombshell that sent ripples of excitement throughout the industry. When questioned about the possibility of a sophomore album, Hill nodded in affirmation, hinting that new music is indeed on the horizon. And when pressed for a timeline, Hill simply replied, “soon.”

This revelation marks a significant shift from Hill’s previous stance on the matter. In a candid interview with Rolling Stone back in 2021, Hill expressed the challenges she faced in trying to follow up the monumental success of her debut. She revealed feeling unsupported by her label and burdened by the pressure to replicate her initial triumph.

While she did release a live album, “MTV Unplugged No. 2.0,” in 2002, it received mixed reviews at the time. Nevertheless, the album has since gained a cult following, showcasing Hill’s raw talent and emotional depth.

With Hill’s recent assurance that new music is on the horizon, fans are buzzing with anticipation.As the hip hop community eagerly awaits the return of one of its most iconic voices, one thing is certain: Lauryn Hill’s legacy is poised to reach new heights once again.

Watch below.