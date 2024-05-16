The anticipation builds as Lupita Nyong’o takes the reins in “A Quiet Place: Day One.” The latest trailer for the upcoming prequel jus dropped and now we learn that the film will premiere at the Tribeca Festival in June.

Tribeca Festival Director and SVP of Programming, Cara Cusumano, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the premiere in New York City, stating, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One home to New York— and on the biggest screen in New York City.” She was energized at the significance of closing out the festival with a film that celebrates the communal excitement of the theatrical experience.

The new trailer spotlights Lupita Nyong’o and co-star Joseph Quinn navigating dangerous and albeit scary obstacles in their search for safety amidst the chaos. Joining them in this heart-pounding journey are Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff, promising a riveting ensemble cast.

Advertisement

Directed by Michael Sarnoski and from a script by Sarnoski in collaboration with original “A Quiet Place” star John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place: Day One” offers a glimpse into the world’s descent into silence. Produced by Krasinski alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller, the film is based on characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

Get this, fans who are eager to go deeper into the suspenseful narrative, additional information about “A Quiet Place: Day One” is just a text away. By texting “BE QUIET” to 929-202-SHHH (7444), audiences can stay updated on the latest news and developments surrounding the film. As anticipation mounts, viewers prepare to immerse themselves in the eerie universe of “A Quiet Place: Day One” at the Tribeca Festival and beyond.