Star of P-Valley, Brandee Evans, just joined Sheryl Lee Ralph for a new film, The Fabulous Four.

Evans, best known for playing Mercedes Woodbine, is boarded into a cast that tapped Ralph to star alongside acting icons Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler with Megan Mullally, which is being billed as a comedy being released on July 26, 2024.

Here’s the drop as reported by Black Film and TV: the film “follows three longtime friends (Ralph, Sarandon and Mullally) who go to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college friend Marilyn (Midler).” Now, with all four friends back together, “sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected,” based on the logline. Evans will play Ralph’s daughter.

Evans will be reprising her role as Mercedes in the new season of P-Valley, which is one of Starz’s hit series alongside the Power franchise. Back in 2021, Evans was quoted by Shadow and Act in an interview:

“I don’t think on TV you’ve really seen what happens truly at home on any show that you try to compare us to, and we’re going to continue to break that barrier. This isn’t anything you’ve ever seen before, P-Valley stands alone in that sense,” she said.”And it’s shot from a woman’s gaze, which I think is so beautiful and Katori [Hall] is going to continue on with those female directors this season as well. It’s a beautiful moment when you’re able to see it through a woman’s eyes and mostly with a woman’s perspective on the show.”