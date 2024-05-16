Ray J, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actor, has announced his latest collaboration with rising rapper Sukihana for their new single “Throwing Stacks”. The highly anticipated track is set to release on all major streaming platforms on May 10, 2024.

Known for his hit songs such as “One Wish” and “Sexy Can I”, Ray J has once again teamed up with a rising star in the music industry. Sukihana, who gained recognition for her viral hit “Blame Trina”, has been making waves with her unapologetic and bold lyrics. The collaboration between these two artists is expected to bring a fresh and unique sound to the music scene.

“Throwing Stacks” is a high-energy track that showcases the dynamic chemistry between Ray J and Sukihana. The song is a fusion of R&B and hip-hop, with catchy beats and clever wordplay. The lyrics revolve around living a lavish lifestyle and not being afraid to spend money on the finer things in life.

Fans of both artists are eagerly anticipating the release of “Throwing Stacks” and have taken to social media to express their excitement. The single is expected to be a summer anthem, with its infectious beat and catchy chorus. Ray J and Sukihana have also hinted at a possible music video for the single, which is sure to be a visual treat for their fans.

“Throwing Stacks” is just the beginning of what could be a long-lasting collaboration between Ray J and Sukihana. With their unique styles and undeniable talent, this single is set to make a mark in the music industry. Fans can stay updated on the release of the single by following both artists on their social media platforms. Don’t miss out on this highly anticipated collaboration between Ray J and Sukihana on May 10th , 2024.