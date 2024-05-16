Several reports have confirmed that Atlanta rap mainstay Rich Homie Quan has been called to testify in the YSL RICO trial after being subpoenaed by the state.

X user ThuggerDaily, who previously claimed that Quan has previously given a police statement that will be read in court, reported that Quan, whose real name is Dequantes Lamar, will be taking the stand for the prosecution.

Rich Homie Quan has officially been subpoenaed by the State in the Young Thug case.



He is expected to take the stand in the upcoming few weeks. Just to be clear – this does NOT mean he cooperated or will cooperate. pic.twitter.com/Ug7VI1meOX — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) May 15, 2024

Lil Wayne may also be called to testify in the trial after prosecutors tried to play videos of Weezy speaking about Young Thug in court. Judge Ural Glanville refused to allow it unless Wayne testified in person.

Advertisement

The issue stems from the 2015 shooting of Wayne’s tour bus which the prosecution claim Thug was behind. The State claim he hired affiliate PeeWee Roscoe to carry it out. Roscoe was eventually sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation over the matter, but his conviction was overturned in 2018.