See It: See It: ’The Young Wife’ Trailer Starring Kiersey Clemons and Leon Bridges

Paramount’s Republic Pictures unveils the first trailer for “The Young Wife,” the newest picture from acclaimed director Tayarisha Poe, known for her work on “Selah and the Spades.”

Kiersey Clemons (The Flash) and singer-songwriter-turned-actor Leon Bridges, alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph, round out the promising cast.

Written by Poe herself, the film also features Kelly Marie Tran, Michaela Watkins, Brandon Micheal Hall, and Judith Light, each contributing their unique talents to the narrative.

“The Young Wife” debuted earlier this year at the prestigious SXSW Film Festival, generating considerable buzz and anticipation among audiences and critics alike.

Here’s the synopsis:

On her wedding day, all that stands between a young woman (Clemons) and marital bliss with her soon-to-be husband (singer/songwriter Leon Bridges) is surviving the chaos and expectations of family and friends, each intensifying her spiraling panic.

Let’s get more familiar with Poe. Since “Selah and the Spades,” Poe directed a bunch of television episodes, including “Dave,” the new “The Twilight Zone” series to name a couple.