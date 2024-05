Reebok partner and rising basketball superstar Angel Reese made her professional debut for the Chicago Sky in style, wearing her custom Reebok Solution shoe.

The fashionable chalk/white silhouette features pops of pink, with “Angel” written on the tongue and a custom sock liner that reads “Unapologetically, Angel.” This debut marks a significant moment for Reese as a player and a fashion icon, showcasing her unique style on the court.

Highlights from Reese’s debut are below.

