After a narrow miss in the fourth quarter of Game 4, the Mavericks bounced back decisively in Game 5, taking control early and never relinquishing the lead to secure a 104-92 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The victory puts Dallas in a commanding position as they head into Game 6.

Luka Doncic was the standout performer, delivering a stellar 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, marking his third 30-point triple-double in playoff history. This achievement ties him with LeBron James for the second-most such games by a player aged 25 or younger, with only Oscar Robertson (seven) having more. In addition to his impressive stats, Doncic made a crucial block on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the final minute, sealing the win for Dallas. Derrick Jones Jr. also shone, scoring a playoff career-high 19 points, thanks in part to five assists from Doncic, including two three-pointers, two alley-oops, and a dunk.

The Mavericks’ defensive prowess was on full display as they held the Thunder to below 100 points for the first time in this series. Dallas limited OKC to 42.5% shooting (25% from three) and restricted them to just 10 free throw attempts. The Mavs are now 13-0 this season, including 4-0 in the playoffs, when holding opponents under 100 points.

Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s valiant effort, posting his fourth consecutive 30+ point game with 30 points, eight assists, and two steals, he was the only Thunder player to score more than 13 points. SGA joins Russell Westbrook as the only players in OKC playoff history with at least four straight 30+ point games in a single postseason.

The series resumes on Saturday (8 PM ET, ESPN) in Dallas for Game 6, where the Mavericks will aim to close out the series at home. The young Thunder face their first elimination game, hoping to extend their playoff run.