Spotify Hit with Cease and Desist Over Lyrics, Music Videos and More

Spotify Hit with Cease and Desist Over Lyrics, Music Videos and More

Spotify has been issued a cease and desist order from the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) for hosting lyrics, music videos, and podcast content without proper licensing.

According to Billboard, the NMPA demands the removal “or Spotify will face copyright liability for continued use of these works.”

Earlier this month, Spotify was noted to cut $150M in royalties from music publishers and songwriters beyond what was already expected. This results from adding audiobooks into certain plans, adding books to the total subscription price.

Advertisement

The letter reads, “Spotify appears to be engaged in direct infringement by hosting unlicensed musical works in its lyrics, videos and podcasts and by distributing unauthorized reproductions, synchronizations, displays and derivative sues of these musical works to its users. Making matters worse, Spotify profits from such infringement.”

You can see the full letter here.