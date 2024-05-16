On this date in 1989, the Bronx-based Hip Hop group Nice And Smooth dropped their self titled debut LP on the now defunct Fresh/Sleeping Bag imprint.

Producing their own album alongside The Awesome Two(Chuck Chillout and Teddy Ted), this 15-track project leans on the duo’s comedic lyrics and quirky beats, which is the perfect recipe for melodic choruses and memorable hits. Songs such as “Funky For You” and “No Delayin'” will forever be timeless classics from Greg Nice and Smooth B, while tracks like the opulence-celebrating “Gold” and the Awesome Two-powered “O-o-h Child” serve as of the radar bangers to complete the album’s audible pleasure.

Nice Aad Smooth was included in The Source’s Top 100 Album Of All Time. Salute to Greg Nice, Smooth B and Teddy Ted fr this piece of Hip Hop history!

