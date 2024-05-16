On this date in 1989, Brooklyn rapper Special Ed dropped his debut LP Youngest In Charge on Profile Records. The album title says it all, with Ed being only 17 years old at the time of the album’s production, but held its own as one of the best albums of the year next to Boogie Down Productions’ The Blueprint and Big Daddy Kane’s It’s A Big Daddy Thing.

Produced primarily by behind the boards giant “The Hitman” Howie Tee, who even helped Ed write some of the songs, Youngest In Charge was more of an introductory album for Special Ed, which was headed off by arguably one of the Top 10 Hip Hop songs ever created, “I Got It Made”. The unforgettable baseline from that track will forever be one of the greatest beats ever made in the game.

Also, “Think About It” was a hard hitting single that accompanied the album and helped Youngest In Charge receive commercial success and prepped fans for Special Ed’s highly anticipated sophomore effort, aptly titled Legal.

Salute to Ed, Howie Tee, DJ Akshun and everyone else involved with making this an important part of Hip Hop history!