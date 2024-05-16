Torae has renewed his contract for his popular radio shows across SiriusXM, “The Tor Guide” on Hip-Hop Nation and “That Raw” on LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio. Fans can continue to tune in to Torae’s dynamic programming, featuring the best in hip-hop music and culture.

The Tor Guide on Hip-Hop Nation will keep its prime slot, airing weekdays from 6 am to 12 noon EST on channel 44. Torae’s engaging personality and in-depth knowledge of hip-hop make “The Tor Guide” a staple for early morning listeners seeking the latest hits, classic tracks, and insightful commentary.

“That Raw” on LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio will also maintain its schedule, broadcasting Monday through Friday at 7 pm Eastern and Saturdays at 4 pm on channel 43. Known for its authentic representation of hip-hop’s golden era, “That Raw” offers an unfiltered look at the genre’s history and its ongoing influence.

Torae’s renewal solidifies his role as a significant voice on SiriusXM, where he has built a loyal audience with his passion for hip-hop and unique perspective. “I’m excited to continue this journey with SiriusXM and our listeners,” Torae said, “Hip-hop is more than music; it’s a culture and a community. I’m honored to be part of its storytelling.”

Additionally, Torae will join HHN’s Saturday lineup from 8 am until 12 noon EST.

Listeners can enjoy Torae’s shows on SiriusXM radios, online, and on the SiriusXM app, ensuring that fans can stay connected with their favorite programming anytime, anywhere.

For more information about Torae’s shows and other programming, visit www.siriusxm.com. Follow him @Torae.