Following a lawsuit sent to Akademiks for rape and defamation, Saucy Santana reignited his beef with the popular blogger.

Saucy hit Instagram with a scathing post, frequently referring to Ak as a “freaky b–ch.”

DJ Akademiks is the subject of a lawsuit alleging he committed rape and defamation against a woman named Fauziya Abashe.

In the sprawling story from Rolling Stone, Akademiks, born Livingston Allen, is accused of allowing Abashe to be raped by two men that were at his New Jersey home on July 16, 2022.

According to the report, Abashe did not know two women would be present. Those men are said to have drugged her and forced her with alcohol before assaulting and raping her on the pool deck.

Abashe states she lost consciousness during the incident, only to wake up at 4 a.m. on July 16, as Akademiks was raping her. Abashe states Akademiks was “pulling her hair, prying open her legs, and brutally raping her.” She also states she was penetrated anally and vaginally, while pleading for the entire ordeal to stop. She also states she was unable to “move physically.”

The lawsuit details Abashe asked Akademiks about details, in which he showed her a trash can with two condom wrappers, alluding to the woman being taken to another room of the home where the rape continued. Akademiks also allegedly showed video camera footage of the pool deck, where Abashe states she was “lying there lifeless, which did not sit right with her.”

On July 17, Akademiks told Abashe to “get tested,” which led her to believe their encounter was unprotected. Abashe contacted the police and received a rape kit, revealing traces of Akademiks’ sperm. Also collected were images of bruises on her arm, back, legs, and buttocks.

Aiding in the investigation, Abashe participated in a recorded call with Akademiks where he recalled the two having sex and describing the vagina. Law enforcement received a warrant to investigate Akademiks’ home. Abase believes Ak disposed of any evidence.

Abashe did not press charges but decided to sue after allegations were brought forth at the end of 2023. In a social media stream, Akademiks stated, “She was getting trained by my two mens on my pool deck.” Akademiks also stated she voluntarily engaged in an orgy but he never participated.

Akademiks did not reply to Rolling Stone with a comment.

This isn’t the first time that Ak and Saucy have had words. Last year, the two beefed, leading to Saucy creating a diss track.

“You getting punked by a gay dude,” Saucy rapped. “You’re a bitch tryna blame it on some gay rules.”

In case you aren’t familiar with the origin of this beef, Saucy is sticking up for his friends, City Girls, who have been a frequent target of Akademiks throughout the year.

