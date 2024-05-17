‘Back in Action’ First Look Starring Jamie Foxx With Cameron Diaz in Her Return to Hollywood

Netflix has unveiled the first photos from “Back in Action,” an upcoming film starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, marking her return to acting. The cast also includes Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson.

Here’s the official logline:

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

During Netflix’s Upfronts presentation in New York, Foxx spoke about reuniting with Diaz, saying, “A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did ‘Any Given Sunday’ and ‘Annie’ together, we became friends in real life — and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again. We all know there’s just something about her…” Diaz added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, on-screen and off.”

Directed by Seth Gordon, who co-wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien, the film is produced by Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett for Chernin Entertainment; Beau Bauman for Good One Productions; and Seth Gordon for Exhibit A. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Brendan O’Brien, and Tim Lewis serve as executive producers.

“Back in Action” premieres on Netflix on November 15.

Check out the first look photos below.