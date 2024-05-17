In an unusual turn of events, a House Oversight Committee hearing descended into chaos as Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clashed in a heated exchange. The dramatic altercation unfolded during a markup session to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, with tempers flaring and insults flying.

The pandemonium began when Greene accused Rep. Jasmine Crockett of wearing “fake eyelashes,” sparking a nearly hour-long frenzy of disorder among lawmakers. Amidst the commotion, Chairman James Comer struggled to maintain order, while the committee room echoed with shouts and jeers.

The climax of the confrontation came with a pivotal vote on whether Greene should be allowed to continue speaking during the hearing, a decision that ultimately passed by a narrow margin of 22-20. Notably, Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has previously clashed with Greene, crossed party lines to oppose her continuation.

The hearing centered on the committee’s move to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt after his refusal to hand over audio recordings related to President Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur. The vote to hold Garland in contempt passed along party lines, further escalating tensions in the chamber.

During the legislative proceedings, Greene veered off-topic, raising questions about the employment of Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter, a move that drew ire from her Democratic colleagues. Ocasio-Cortez condemned Greene’s remarks as “disgusting,” prompting a fiery exchange between the two representatives.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Crockett, a first-term lawmaker, asked, later adding, “do you know what we’re here for?” “I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” Greene responded. “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.” The comment prompted outrage from Democrats, with Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the committee, saying “that’s beneath even you, Ms. Greene,” and Ocasio-Cortez yelling “that’s disgusting.”

Ocasio-Cortez moved to take down Greene’s words, calling them “absolutely unacceptable.” “How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person,” she added. “Are your feelings hurt?” Greene responded. “Oh girl, oh baby girl, don’t even play,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back, leading Greene to say “oh really, baby girl?”

The back-and-forth prompted a short pause in the proceedings as Comer determined how to proceed. When they resumed, Greene said she would agree to strike her words, but Ocasio-Cortez demanded that she apologize to Crockett, an exchange that led to Greene lobbing an insult at the New York Democrat. “I believe she needs to apologize,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I’m not apologizing,” Greene responded, to which Ocasio-Cortez replied “well then you’re not striking your words.” Why don’t you debate me?” Greene asked. “I think it’s pretty self-evident,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back. “Yeah, you don’t have enough intelligence,” Greene responded, prompting uproar among Democrats.

Ocasio-Cortez quickly moved to strike Greene’s “intelligence” comment, which the Georgia Republican agreed to. But she again said she would not apologize, sparking more chaos. “You will never get an apology out of me,” Greene reiterated shortly after. “I don’t owe you one.”

Crockett said, referring to a ruling Comer had made about Greene’s comments. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Yikes.

Despite calls for apology and attempts to strike contentious remarks from the record, the confrontation persisted, with Greene refusing to back down. The chaotic scene reached a crescendo as tempers flared and accusations flew, highlighting deep divisions within the committee.

